Luna Appoints Eva Hartmann to Head of Human Resources

Incumbent Bill Van Anglen retiring

ROANOKE, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EARNINGS–Luna Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, today announced that Eva Hartmann will join the company as senior vice president, Human Resources, effective immediately. Ms. Hartmann succeeds Bill Van Anglen, who will be retiring from the Company after ensuring a smooth transition. The position will report to CEO Scott A. Graeff and will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s human capital strategy and execution, including talent management, training and development, compensation and benefits, diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We are excited to add an HR leader of Eva’s caliber to the Luna team. She brings experience developing and leading strategic programs and talent initiatives, and is passionate about the role that people play in driving business success. Human capital is the most important component in our innovation and serving customers with excellence. Eva is the right executive to ensure that Luna excels in today’s labor markets,” said Graeff. “Bill has been instrumental in leading our human resources functions globally, establishing standardized systems and processes, successfully integrating the employees and cultures of our recent acquisitions, and playing a key role in developing our team organically. I wish him the best in his retirement.”

Hartmann comes to Luna with more than 25 years of experience as a strategic, results-driven and innovative HR leader and has worked in a variety of industries, from engineering to Fortune 500 consulting. Most recently, she served as the Chief Human Resources Officer and EVP for Schnabel Engineering, an award-winning engineering consulting firm. She started her career at Accenture and other previous experience includes HR leadership positions in companies such as Sun Microsystems, Wachovia Securities and Tredegar Corporation.

Hartmann holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary and a BA in Anthropology from the University of Virginia. She is a Past President of Richmond Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) and is an adjunct MBA faculty member and mentor with the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business. Eva currently serves on the Board of the Richmond Forum, the largest non-profit speaker series in the nation.

Ms. Hartmann commented, “I am proud to join the Luna team, and I look forward to being an integral part of providing all of its employees with an envied work environment. I am also eager to begin working with my colleagues refining company culture and accelerating business objectives through talent strategies and organizational capabilities.”

About Luna

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for a multitude of industries. Luna’s business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

