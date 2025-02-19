Lumu Makes Playback™ Available for MSPs: An Advanced Network Metadata and Security Log Archive to Streamline Compliance and Optimize Threat Detection

With Log Retention Capabilities Tailored to Managed Service Providers, Lumu Delivers Cost-Efficient Compliance and Unmatched Threat Visibility

Lumu, the creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment® cybersecurity model that enables organizations to operate cybersecurity proficiently, today announced the general availability of its Playback feature for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Playback collects, analyzes and stores network metadata including network logs, and turns them into actionable threat intelligence. This enterprise-grade technology is widely adopted by the financial sector, healthcare, government, and education, and is now being made available to the MSP market and its SMB clients.

Playback enables MSPs to efficiently meet compliance requirements, and strengthen threat detection while significantly reducing operational costs. Via a self-service experience, Playback is built to run automated analysis on stored data, cross-checking it with recent intelligence, and newly discovered attacks. Playback uncovers incidents that may have previously gone undetected, designed to help MSPs protect their clients from stealthy attackers.

A critical component of Playback is the storage of network logs, which are essential for maintaining a comprehensive audit trail within an organization's IT environment—crucial for compliance audits and forensic investigations. Regulatory frameworks such as PCI, HIPAA, SOC2, NIST, and CIS require organizations to collect, retain, and protect log data. However, the traditional method of funneling all network logs into SIEM systems has proven costly and inefficient, particularly when dealing with high volumes of network traffic logs.

"As the cybersecurity landscape evolves, MSPs need solutions that not only ensure compliance but also enhance threat detection and reduce operational burdens. Lumu's Playback empowers MSPs to retain essential security logs efficiently, allowing them to provide their clients with unparalleled network visibility and faster threat response, all while reducing costs," said Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO at Lumu. “Lumu is providing MSPs with enterprise-grade security technologies at an accessible price for the MSP market."

Benefits include:

Compliance Enablement: Effectively meet compliance requirements without the cost or operational burden.

Effectively meet compliance requirements without the cost or operational burden. Unlimited Log Access : Self-service capabilities allow MSPs to query and analyze logs anytime.

: Self-service capabilities allow MSPs to query and analyze logs anytime. Lower SIEM Costs : Reduce storage needs by offloading network logs to Lumu.

: Reduce storage needs by offloading network logs to Lumu. Automated Threat Hunting : Continuously detects IoCs faster than any human.

: Continuously detects IoCs faster than any human. Retrospective Detection : Uncover hidden threats and zero-day attacks in historical logs.

: Uncover hidden threats and zero-day attacks in historical logs. 2-Year Retention : Ensure compliance and support investigations with long-term storage.

: Ensure compliance and support investigations with long-term storage. Faster Response: Quickly identify attack sources and minimize impact.

For more information about Lumu's enhanced security log retention capabilities, please contact sales@lumu.io.

About Lumu

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment™, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blind spots at lumu.io.

