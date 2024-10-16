Lumos Wins 2024 Calix Customer Innovation Award for Sustainability

HIGH POINT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider, earned recognition from Calix for its recent industry-leading sustainability initiatives.









The 2024 Customer Innovation Awards by Calix recognize broadband service providers (BSPs) leading industry transformation by leveraging the Calix Broadband Platform, and SmartLife™ managed services to prioritize exceptional subscriber experiences, resulting in outstanding business outcomes.

Lumos has achieved significant customer service, operational efficiency, and network engineering excellence. Further, Lumos aims to transition 100% of its network to fiber by 2026, providing a more energy-efficient technology that lasts longer and requires fewer materials to manufacture than copper wires.

“We aren’t just building fiber in underserved communities, we’re building a brighter tomorrow,” said Lumos Chief of Staff Bre Grandstaff. “Lumos has replaced 95% of its copper network with fiber, which isn’t just fast; it’s energy-efficient, uses less power and lasts longer, resulting in less production waste. It allows kids to learn from home, adults to work remotely and makes telehealth more accessible, all while supporting a smarter, greener world. Lumos is changing lives and making the world more sustainable, one passing at a time.”

“At Lumos, we understand how important it is for companies to make sustainable choices,” said Lumos CEO Brian Stading. “Our goal is to be a sustainable, community-minded partner and bring a world-class online experience to our service areas. We plant roots in the community and want to enhance the way of life for all its residents.”

Illustrating its commitment to sustainability, Lumos signed a $1.1B sustainability-linked infrastructure financing in 2023 to fund fiber expansion plans. The deal was the first project finance style fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) infrastructure financing in the U.S. for an existing and integrated FTTH platform and the first U.S. FTTH sustainability-linked financing structure.

For more information about Lumos’ sustainability goals and impact on local communities, please visit www.lumosfiber.com/about.

About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, Total Home Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services, to more than 375,000 homes and businesses across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.

