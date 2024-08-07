Lumos Returns as the Official Fiber Internet and Wi-Fi Provider for the 2024 Wyndham Championship

Lumos is proud to be a long-time sponsor of the Wyndham Championship, supplying fiber internet service for the tournament and ensuring an ultra-fast and reliable connection throughout Sedgefield Country Club.

HIGH POINT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, announced today that it will return as the official fiber internet and Wi-Fi provider for the 2024 Wyndham Championship. Lumos’ service will enhance the tournament experience for organizers, players, spectators and the Greensboro community.





Fast and reliable internet is critical at professional sporting events. With 100% fiber optic internet, organizers can seamlessly process vast amounts of data, almost instantaneously delivering crucial statistics like ball speed and apex height. With on-site internet access, spectators can stream other tournament holes in real time, ensuring they don’t miss any action.

“We are excited to return as the official fiber internet provider for the Wyndham Championship, equipping fans and event organizers with a seamless and reliable digital experience,” said Brian Stading, Lumos CEO. “The partnership further demonstrates Lumos’ commitment to enriching the communities we serve.”

“Lumos is a fantastic company, and we’re thrilled to partner with them again this year,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “Lumos is a major fiber optic internet company in the Carolinas and Virginia, and anytime we can work with a regional company like Lumos to provide a vital part of tournament operations, we are supporting our region, and that is very important to us.”

Lumos’ participation in the Wyndham Championship highlights the essential need for reliable internet at sporting events, ensuring efficient and effective communication between major media outlets like CBS, the Golf Channel, and the PGA TOUR. These interactions underscore society’s growing dependence on robust internet access, even at events where it might typically be considered secondary.

Lumos is an active member of the Piedmont Triad Partnership, a leadership and business organization in the Triad region with a long-standing history of supporting the Wyndham Championship. This year, in addition to the fiber internet connection provided to spectators at no cost, Lumos will have a booth on-site where eventgoers can learn more about its internet services and Lumos’ work towards bridging the digital divide.

About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services, to more than 375,000 homes and businesses across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.

About The Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed golf course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR, excluding the Majors. As the last tournament of the regular season, it sets the 70-player field for the FedExCup Playoffs. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at WyndhamChampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels (@WyndhamChamp) on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

