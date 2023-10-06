Lumos Celebrates the Launch of its 100% Fiber Optic Internet in Goldsboro, North Carolina

Lumos will reach nearly over 15,000 individuals and families and 100% of households within Goldsboro city limits with its high-speed internet service.

HIGH POINT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, commemorated its launch in Goldsboro, North Carolina, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Dillard/Goldsboro Alumni & Friends HV Brown Hall. The company, which was previously named a recipient of a Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant, will connect over 15,000 underserved homes in the Goldsboro area, including nearly 100% within city limits, and provide opportunities for residents to participate in an increasingly digital society.









In partnership with the Kramden Institute, Dillard/Goldsboro Alumni & Friends and the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, Lumos celebrated this new expansion to provide its reliable high-speed network to Goldsboro residents. As the first-ever fiber internet provider to more than 15,000 homes and small businesses in Wayne County, the ceremony also featured an appearance from the U.S. Congressmen Wiley Nickel.

In addition to its expansion efforts, Lumos will partner with the Kramden Institute to provide funding for a Computer Basics program, which will provide technology education, devices and technical support to individuals and families. Through this partnership, Lumos seeks to empower residents and small businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

“Lumos is dedicated to providing high-speed internet for residents across the state of North Carolina, and today’s ribbon cutting ceremony represents Lumos’ mission to deliver reliable, fast and, most importantly, accessible 100% Fiber Internet to the Goldsboro community,” said vice president of market development, Derek Kelly. “Lumos is proactively working to bridge the digital divide, and during this year’s Digital Inclusion Week, we are proud to be working towards reducing digital disparities in North Carolina.”

As a result of a significant investment by Lumos and grant funding through the N.C. GREAT Program, residents can now access lightning-fast internet speeds, providing them with the bandwidth necessary for working from home, remote learning, attending telehealth appointments, streaming, gaming, and more. In addition to the N.C. GREAT grant funding, Lumos is proud to offer residents access to its reliable network at no cost through the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Eligible households can use Lumos’ $30 internet plan in conjunction with their $30 ACP benefit to receive high-speed for free.

To check if Lumos’ 100% Fiber Optic Internet is available at your address, please visit www.lumosfiber.com/builtforthefuture.

About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber Optic Internet, whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming services to more than 250,000 homes and businesses across its North Carolina, Virginia and, recently announced, South Carolina footprint. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for families, small businesses, and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, Lumos makes it faster. Learn more at www.lumosfiber.com.

