Lumos Brings Its 100% Fiber Optic Internet Into Florida, Offering Nearly Half a Million Homes and Small Businesses Life-Changing Internet Access

Construction will begin shortly, bringing nearly 7,500 miles of ultra-high-speed internet across the Sunshine State.

HIGH POINT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider, today announced its growth into Florida with an investment of nearly 7,500 miles of fiber optic internet. This expansion marks Lumos' eighth state of operation and will bring ultra-high-speed, reliable internet to over 30 communities statewide, passing nearly 500,000 homes and small businesses.

This expansion marks the company's third new market announced in 2025, kicking off the new year with unprecedented growth. Lumos plans to reach homes and small businesses across the state with its 100% Fiber Optic Internet access, furthering its mission to provide future-proof infrastructure and digital opportunities to underserved communities.

"Reliable, high-speed connectivity isn’t just a luxury—it’s essential," said Brian Stading, CEO of Lumos. "At Lumos, we are committed to providing world-class fiber technology that delivers faster speeds, greater reliability, and an exceptional customer experience. We’re excited to bring our 100% Fiber-Optic Internet to Florida and become a trusted, community-focused partner for years to come."

Lumos will be the first fiber provider for households and businesses in select markets throughout the state. By building cutting-edge technology, Lumos will deliver its ultra-fast 100% Fiber Optic Internet to Osecola, Escambia, Citrus, Lee, Pinellas and Charlotte County.

With its broadband development across the state, Lumos will empower Florida's workforce and businesses, enhance online learning opportunities and ensure reliable access to essential digital services for everyday needs, driving long-term economic and technological growth. The benefits of Lumos' expansion have garnered widespread support from local government representatives.

“Bringing Lumos’ fiber optic internet to Lee County is a major step forward for our community,” said Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman. “Reliable, high-speed connectivity is essential for businesses, education, and everyday life. This investment will not only enhance digital access for our residents but also strengthen our local economy and workforce. We’re excited to support this expansion and the opportunities it brings to our region.”

“Expanding high-speed, reliable internet access across Florida is significant to strengthening our workforce, improving education opportunities, and driving economic growth,” said Mark Wilson, Florida Chamber of Commerce President and CEO. “The Florida Chamber supports efforts like Lumos’ fiber-optic investment, which will help close the digital divide and ensure more local businesses, students, and families can fully participate in today’s economy.”

“We are excited about the news of this capital investment in Citrus County. High-speed internet access is no longer a want, it is a need to improve the overall quality of life for a community to ensure it thrives,” said Steve L. Howard, Citrus County Administrator.

Engineering work is underway, and construction will begin soon. Once construction begins, residents will receive a mail notification and are encouraged to follow Lumos' social channels for updates.

To find out if your neighborhood will have access to Lumos' 100% Fiber Optic Internet or to enroll in email updates, please visit https://lumosfiber.com/local/fl/.

About Lumos: Lumos delivers 100% Fiber Optic Internet, Whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice, and streaming to over 475,000 homes, businesses, and multi-family buildings across eight Eastern and Midwestern states. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber Optic network from the ground up for communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.

