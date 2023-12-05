Lumos Breaks Ground in Clayton, North Carolina, Following 600-Mile Expansion Announcement of Its High Speed, 100% Fiber Optic Internet

HIGH POINT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, broke ground yesterday in Clayton, North Carolina, in partnership with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, signaling the start of its construction process to build its 100% Fiber Optic Internet network. With this expansion, thousands of homes and small businesses in Clayton will have access to Lumos’ ultra-fast internet.









“The partnership between Lumos, Clayton, and Johnston County is an innovative approach in providing a multitude of services to benefit the entire community,” said U.S. Senator Thom Tillis. “I applaud their efforts in connecting Johnston County residents with fast, reliable internet service.”

This community is the first to begin construction after Lumos announced its $50 million investment in Johnston and Harnett County. Lumos will be the first fiber internet provider for many homes in Clayton, changing families’ lives through affordable access to a network advanced enough for their current and future digital needs.

Lumos’ development in the Clayton area comes from partnerships with the town of Clayton, Johnston County and the Clayton Chamber of Commerce. Through these partnerships, Lumos is proactively working to bridge the digital divide by expanding its 100% Fiber Optic network into unserved and underserved neighborhoods in North Carolina.

“As society grows more digitally dependent, fiber internet becomes essential for keeping up with the day-to-day,” said Lumos CEO Brian Stading. “The Town of Clayton recognizes the importance of fast, reliable internet, and we are honored they chose Lumos 100% Fiber Optic Internet to provide community members with internet built to support the future of Clayton.”

“The Clayton Town Council and staff are enthusiastic supporters of expanding the availability of high-speed broadband. We are excited to hear about the investment that will be made in Clayton and our underserved communities,” said Clayton Mayor Jody McLeod. “This partnership will catapult us across the digital divide and keep us competitive in terms of economic development.”

Lumos’ 100% Fiber Optic Internet provides households and businesses with fast and reliable internet. Built from the ground up, the service fuels economic development by providing access to a network designed to manage all occupational, educational, health and life needs.

Lumos is committed to informing communities about its construction process. Community members will receive construction notices by mail and can check Lumos’ website to see if its 100% Fiber Optic Internet is available at their address or when it will be at www.lumosfiber.com/builtforthefuture.

