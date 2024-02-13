Home Business Wire Lumos Begins Construction of its 100% Fiber Optic Internet to Homes and...
Lumos Begins Construction of its 100% Fiber Optic Internet to Homes and Businesses in Wilmington, North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumos, a leading 100% Fiber Optic Internet and Total Home Wi-Fi service provider in the Mid-Atlantic, announced the completion of engineering in New Hanover County, North Carolina, with plans to begin construction soon.




Lumos first announced in April 2023 its $56 million investment to build 655 miles of the latest fiber optic technology in portions of Wilmington and Carolina Beach, as well as the communities of Ogden, Myrtle Grove, Castle Hayne, and Wrightsboro.

Now, the permitting process, which allows Lumos to build in the rights-of-way and mitigate the impacts of fiber construction, is already well underway. Lumos continues to partner with the City of Wilmington, homeowners, businesses and developers to bring 100% fiber-optic internet to the neighborhood in the least disruptive and safest manner.

“Wilmington is growing exponentially, and its economy is booming,” said Lumos CEO Brian Stading. “The city needs access to ultra-fast and reliable internet to support the growth. Lumos is committed to meeting the current and future demands for internet access, supporting the economy and enhancing residents’ overall quality of life.”

As the first fiber provider for most of the area, Lumos’ expansion will significantly improve the quality of life for residents by providing unlimited data capacity, speed, and reliability. Lumos will provide residents with faster internet access than traditional cable or DSL, making it easier to work, learn remotely, take doctor appointments, and handle life’s general needs from your home.

Lumos is excited to celebrate its entry into Wilmington with city leaders at Thursday’s 157th Annual Chamber Meeting. Backing from local leaders has enabled Lumos to expand and invest in the Wilmington area, connecting underserved communities with 100% fiber optic internet.

“With Lumos Fiber’s investment in optical fiber, Wilmington can confidently step into a new digitally empowered era, “said Natalie English, president and CEO of the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. “In a world where speed is paramount, our community wholeheartedly embraces this leap forward, understanding that superfast broadband is about empowering our workforce, nurturing innovation, and fostering a vibrant, connected community.”

For too long, Wilmington residents have lacked access to an internet built for today’s needs and the possibilities of tomorrow. Lumos is committed to bridging the digital divide, providing homes and businesses with fast and reliable internet. To check if Lumos’ 100% Fiber Optic Internet is available at your address, please visit https://www.lumosfiber.com/builtforthefuture/.

About Lumos: Lumos provides 100% Fiber-Optic Internet, whole-Home Wi-Fi, voice and streaming services, to more than 300,000 homes and businesses across North Carolina, Virginia and, recently announced, South Carolina footprint. We believe that the possibilities of tomorrow cannot be built on the infrastructure of yesterday. That’s why we’re building a 100% Fiber-Optic network from the ground up for families, businesses and communities, backed by local, expert customer service. An Internet built for that most hopeful of all things – the future. Because whatever the future holds, we make it faster. Learn more at www.LumosFiber.com.

