Lumix Advertising to Introduce a New-Wave of Marketing in Miami this December

Revolutionizing Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) with Scooter-Based Digital Billboards

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumix Advertising, INC., a cutting-edge leader in Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising, is transforming urban landscapes with its innovative scooter-based digital billboards. Launching December 2, 2024 throughout various neighborhoods in Miami, Lumix Advertising offers an entirely new medium for advertisers to reach audiences where they live, work, and play. Designed for a world increasingly on the go, the company’s unique approach combines dynamic ad technology with mobility, allowing brands to target consumers, delivering measurable results on a scalable platform.




One of Lumix Advertising’s key differentiators is its advanced campaign measurement and attribution capabilities. Through robust analytics, Lumix enables advertisers to track campaign performance from impressions to engagement and conversion. By utilizing attribution tools, Lumix connects ad exposure to consumer actions, offering a clear picture of ROI and ensuring that every dollar spent delivers tangible results.

Uniquely tailored to Miami’s fast-paced, vibrant cityscape, Lumix’s fleet of digital scooters seamlessly blends into the city’s energy and diversity, delivering advertisements to Miami’s bustling neighborhoods and lively tourist hotspots. With scooters navigating everywhere from the colorful streets of Wynwood to the iconic Ocean Drive, Lumix captures the spirit of Miami, creating memorable touchpoints for both locals and visitors.

With a commitment to technological innovation, Lumix Advertising is set to reshape the DOOH landscape, offering advertisers a high-impact solution in a fast-moving world.

For more information about Lumix Advertising, visit www.lumixads.com.

Contacts

Lumix Advertising, INC.

Email: info@lumixads.com
Website: www.lumixads.com

