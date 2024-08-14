Luminys, Foxlink and MediaTek Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock AI-Powered Video Security Solutions

New Partnership to Bring Self-Learning Capabilities to Video Security Market as Luminys Continues to Expand Market Presence

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminys Systems Corp. (Luminys), a leading provider of security and smart building solutions, and its parent company, Foxlink, today announced a strategic partnership with leading global semiconductor company MediaTek. The new partnership will unlock the next generation of AI-powered video security solutions by combining state-of-the-art chip technology from MediaTek, manufacturing expertise from Foxlink, and the Luminys distribution network and brand.





Leveraging chip technology from MediaTek, Luminys and Foxlink are set to launch a new line of video security products featuring advanced self-learning capabilities and AI-ISP technology. These self-learning features will enable the products to continually adapt to changing environments, enhancing their intelligence and threat detection capabilities. In addition, the AI-ISP technology will enhance performance by enabling full-color video processing in extremely low-light conditions. The new partnership marks a significant step forward for the US security market by helping safeguard homes and businesses with unprecedented effectiveness and efficiency.

Commenting on the partnership, Freddy Kuo, Special Assistant of Foxlink, and Chairman of Luminys, said, “The security needs of American businesses and residences are constantly evolving in the face of new and emergent threats. Generative AI is unlocking the next era of innovation in the video security industry, enabling us to help customers stay ahead of and manage risk. At Luminys, we are excited to launch more intelligent products powered by cutting-edge AI technology from MediaTek to help drive better security outcomes for our customers. This partnership is just the latest in our commitment to responsibly bringing innovative products to the US marketplace in response to rising demand from new and existing customers.”

MediaTek, the fifth-largest fabless semiconductor company worldwide, powers more than two billion connected devices a year. The company is a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. As MediaTek continues to expand into the security market, partnering with Luminys and Foxlink will be key to reaching more customers through existing distribution channels and an established brand.

As generative AI technology continues to advance, the new partnership sets the stage for continuing collaboration between Luminys, Foxlink and MediaTek. Looking ahead, Luminys will remain focused on introducing cutting-edge products to enable new levels of security and efficiency for our customers.

About Luminys

Founded in 1984, Luminys Systems Corp. provides cutting-edge products, solutions and services in the security and smart building marketplace. By combining best-in-class customer support with products on the leading edge, Luminys is driving better security outcomes for US customers across a wide range of different verticals. The company is a US-based subsidiary of Foxlink, a global leader in electronics manufacturing and partner to top brands worldwide. To learn more, visit www.luminyscorp.com/.

About Foxlink

Founded in 1986, Foxlink designs, manufactures, and sells connectors, cable assemblies, power management devices, battery packs and more on an OEM/ODM basis to some of the world’s leading makers of communications devices, computers and consumer electronics. Our customers include some of the best-known and most respected industry leaders. Learn more at www.foxlink.com.

