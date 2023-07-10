<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Luminar To Provide Q2’23 Quarterly Business Update on August 8

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it will provide its quarterly business update and report financials for the second quarter of 2023 following the close of the market on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Luminar Founder and CEO, Austin Russell, and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss business and financial results followed by a live Q&A session.

Starting on Monday, July 31 at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT, verified shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting: https://app.saytechnologies.com/luminar-2023-q2. This Q&A platform will remain open through the duration of the webcast on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. A selection of submitted questions will be answered during the earnings call.

  • What: webcast featuring second-quarter 2023 financials, business update and live Q&A
  • Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)
  • Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar’s Investor site at https://www.luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

For additional information or to be added to our investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz for consumer vehicles and Daimler Trucks for commercial trucks, to tech partners NVIDIA and Intel’s Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Press@luminartech.com

Investor Relations:

Aileen Smith

Investors@luminartech.com

