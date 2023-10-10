Luminar To Pilot New Update Formats; Next Quarterly Review on Nov 8th

Piloting new format of written quarterly shareholder letter, leaving more time for live Q&A;



Activating corporate communications channel for intra-quarter updates

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Luminar (Nasdaq: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, today announced it will provide its quarterly business update and financials for the third quarter of 2023 following the close of the market on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. Luminar will pilot a new format in this update, simultaneously releasing a shareholder letter and press release in place of prepared remarks on the call. This will leave the majority of the call time open for Q&A from analysts, institutional investors, and retail investors on the SAY platform. The shareholder letter will detail the status of Luminar’s business milestones; LiDAR, semiconductor, and AI products and developments; and the company’s financials and outlook.

In addition to the new quarterly format, Luminar is now leveraging its corporate communications channel to provide regular updates and commentary on major business milestones and developments. To be added to the Investor Relations email distribution list, please sign up at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts. All associated emails will be concurrently published and archived on the Luminar IR website.

For the quarterly business update, institutional shareholders can submit questions to be addressed on the call by emailing investors@luminartech.com. Starting on Monday, October 30 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. EDT), verified retail shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/luminar-2023-q3. Both means of submitting questions will remain open through the duration of the webcast on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, and a broader selection of submitted questions will be answered during the business update call. On that day, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (4:00 p.m. EDT), the company will issue a press release and the shareholder letter. At 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT), Luminar Founder and CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a webcast primarily consisting of a live Q&A session.

What: Webcast featuring third quarter 2023 financials, business update and live Q&A

Webcast featuring third quarter 2023 financials, business update and live Q&A Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)

2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) Location: The webcast will be available live on Luminar’s Investor site at https://www.luminartech.com/quarterlyreview. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

About Luminar:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software/AI platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From consumer vehicle programs with Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz to technology partnerships including NVIDIA and Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for global production vehicles. For more information please visit www.luminartech.com.

