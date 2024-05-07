Luminar Reports First Quarter 2024 Business Update and Financials

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Luminar (NASDAQ: LAZR), a leading global automotive technology company, provided its quarterly business update and financial results for the first quarter of 2024. These results and related commentary were published in a Shareholder Letter that was issued via an 8-K SEC filing and published on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.luminartech.com.

At 5:00 p.m. EDT (2:00 p.m. PDT) today, Luminar Founder & CEO Austin Russell and CFO Tom Fennimore will host a webcast consisting of a live Q&A session on the Luminar IR site at https://www.luminartech.com/quarterlyreview.

Institutional shareholders can submit questions to be addressed on the call by emailing investors@luminartech.com. Verified retail shareholders can submit and upvote questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/luminar-2024-q1. Both means of submitting questions will remain open through the duration of the webcast, and a broader selection of submitted questions will be answered during the call.

A replay will be available following the conclusion of the webcast. For additional information or to be added to Luminar’s investor distribution list, please visit us at https://investors.luminartech.com/ir-resources/email-alerts.

About Luminar:

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software/AI platform to enable its over 50 industry partners, including most global automotive OEMs. From consumer vehicle programs with Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz to technology partnerships including NVIDIA and Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for global production vehicles. For more information, please visit www.luminartech.com.

