Luminar and Mercedes-Benz Expand Partnership to Formula 1 with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Team

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LAZR–Leading global automotive technology company Luminar and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team today announced a new strategic collaboration that will leverage Luminar’s existing development work with Mercedes-Benz to integrate Luminar’s technology into the Official FIA F1® Safety Car with that work beginning in 2024.

LiDAR, which stands for Light and Detection Ranging, uses lasers to create a highly detailed 3D map of the surrounding environment. Luminar’s LiDAR coupled with its AI software uniquely enables precise object detection at higher speeds and under adverse driving conditions. Luminar’s technology is built from the chip-level up, and at a higher wavelength that allows it to see road debris up to 250 meters and objects up to 500 meters ahead.

The ability to detect still and moving objects at high speeds and under wide ranging conditions make Luminar’s LiDAR an excellent match for the Official FIA F1® Safety Car. Luminar and Mercedes-AMG will work together to integrate Luminar’s technology into the roofline of the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.

Once operational, and subject to Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and Formula 1® regulatory compliance and approval, and in compliance with the FIA Formula 1 regulations, the sensor would create a real-time 3D map of the environment ahead of the FIA F1® Safety Car, notably enhancing the safety car driver’s ability to assess the situation on the track while maintaining the required high speeds.

“Luminar’s technology has always been about pushing the limits of performance while improving automotive safety – and with F1, Mercedes-AMG are taking it to the extreme on a world stage of automotive enthusiasts,” said Austin Russell, Founder and CEO of Luminar. “The same leading technology developed in partnership with Mercedes-Benz for their production cars will be shared with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, demonstrating performance and safety advantages at any speed from the city, to the autobahn, to the track.”

Markus Schäfer, Mercedes-Benz AG Chief Technology Officer & Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Non-Executive Chairman, commented: “The partnership with our Formula 1 team is a natural extension of Mercedes-Benz existing partnership with Luminar to help realize our vision for accident-free driving in Mercedes production cars. Mercedes-Benz has always been at the forefront of innovation and safety and we look forward to continuing our development efforts with Luminar to bring this technology to our F1 team.”

Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal, added: “I am delighted that we have launched this new partnership with Luminar. I have been thoroughly impressed by their journey so far, their technology and the work they have done. It is a truly thrilling and innovative area which will have far-reaching implications for the automotive industry and mobility more generally. Our collaboration will utilise the initial development work between Luminar and Mercedes-Benz as a bedrock, and I am excited to see how we can build on that. Luminar’s culture of innovation and entrepreneurship also fits incredibly well with our own ethos and values so this is a natural collaboration.”

The Official FIA F1® Safety Car, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series, equipped with an initial concept for the Luminar LiDAR roof integration, is on display in Luminar’s booth, West Hall 5917, at CES 2024 beginning Tuesday, January 9th at 12pm PT through Friday, January 12th.

About Luminar

Luminar is a global automotive technology company ushering in a new era of vehicle safety and autonomy. For the past decade, Luminar has built an advanced hardware and software/AI platform to enable its more than 50 industry partners, including the majority of global automotive OEMs. From consumer vehicle programs with Volvo Cars and Mercedes-Benz to technology partnerships including NVIDIA and Mobileye, Luminar is poised to be the first automotive technology company to enable next-generation safety and autonomous capabilities for global production vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.luminartech.com.

