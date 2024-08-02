Home Business Wire Lumileds Completes Sale of Lamps and Accessories Business to First Brands Group
Business Wire

Lumileds Completes Sale of Lamps and Accessories Business to First Brands Group

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumileds, LLC, one of the world’s leading LED manufacturers and solution providers for the global automotive, illumination, display, and flash markets announces that last month, it completed the sale of its Lamps and Accessories business to First Brands Group, LLC (“First Brands”), a global automotive parts manufacturer.


“The completion of this transaction strengthens Lumileds and enables the company to focus on our core LED business,” said Steve Barlow, CEO. “Lumileds is committed to continued collaboration with our customers to solve market needs, and to producing innovative LED solutions that drive growth, improve profitability, and generate value for Lumileds, our customers, and stakeholders alike.

Citi acted as financial advisor and DLA Piper acted as legal advisor to Lumileds.

About Lumileds

Lumileds is a global leader in LED and microLED technology, innovation, and solutions for the automotive, display, illumination, mobile, and other markets where light sources are essential. Our approximately 3,500 employees operate in over 15 countries and partner with our customers to deliver never before possible solutions for lighting, safety, and well-being.

To learn more about our company and solution portfolios, please visit lumileds.com.

Contacts

Willem Sillevis-Smitt
Head of Marketing

Articoli correlati

Chili’s® Grill & Bar Partners With Ziosk to Enhance Guest Experience at the Table

Business Wire Business Wire -
Brinker International selects Ziosk to bring more to the table at all corporate-owned Chili’s Grill & Bar locations, streamlining...
Continua a leggere

Axis Communications Launches State-of-the-Art Experience Center in Phoenix, Increasing Regional Access to Innovative Technologies

Business Wire Business Wire -
New southwestern facility offers advanced tech solutions to one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.CHELMSFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axis...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Report: America’s Renter Population Is Growing Three Times Faster Than Its Homeowner Population Amid Rise in Homebuying Costs

Business Wire Business Wire -
Los Angeles, San Diego and New York have the highest shares of renter households, while Worcester, MA, North Port,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php