Lumentum to Host Investor Briefing at OFC 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management will host an investor briefing during the 2025 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). This briefing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 1, 2025, from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. PT.

Event: Lumentum Investor Briefing at OFC 2025 Location: San Francisco Marriott Marquis, Golden Gate A ballroom, 780 Mission St., San Francisco Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. PT

Interested participants can register for in-person or virtual attendance at Lumentum’s Investor Relations website (http://investor.lumentum.com) under “Events and Presentations.” A webcast replay and a presentation deck will be accessible following the event in the same location.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

