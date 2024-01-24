Home Business Wire Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 8,...
Business Wire

Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 8, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”) today announced that it will release its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 8, 2024, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold a conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:

Dial-In: (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839

Conference ID: 255741

The Company recommends participants dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to minimize potential delays in joining the call.

Lumentum also encourages those who plan to dial into the conference call to pre-register: pre-registration link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique dial-in number and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the “Financial News Releases” section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media: Noël Bilodeau, 408-439-2140; noel.bilodeau@lumentum.com or Hotwire Global, lumentum@hotwireglobal.com

Articoli correlati

New Book, “The Amazon Incubator,” From Riverbend Consulting Co-Founder Lesley Hensell, Shares the Blueprint to Win

Business Wire Business Wire -
Can the little guy still make money on Amazon?TINTON FALLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As small businesses, entrepreneurs and side-hustlers seek new...
Continua a leggere

Generational Equity Advises Tail Wind Informatics in its Sale to Trace3

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale...
Continua a leggere

Xsolla Curine Academy to Host Prestigious Global Game Jam 2024 in Kuala Lumpur

Business Wire Business Wire -
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla Curine Academy is thrilled to announce its hosting of the Global Game Jam 2024, an...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php