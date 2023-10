Lumentum to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 8, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”) today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, before the market opens.

Lumentum will hold a conference call the same day at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Lumentum website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

To participate via telephone:



Dial-In: (888) 575-5163 or (416) 764-8620



Conference ID: 73024681

The Company recommends participants dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start to minimize potential delays in joining the call.

Lumentum also encourages those who plan to dial into the conference call to pre-register: pre-registration link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique dial-in number and PIN via email to gain immediate access to the call.

To listen to a replay via telephone:



Dial-In: (877) 674-7070 or (416) 764-8692



Access Code: 024681 #



Start Date: November 8, 2023, 8:30 a.m. PT



End Date: November 15, 2023, 9 p.m. PT

The earnings press release will be posted at http://investor.lumentum.com under the “Financial News Releases” section. Additional materials supporting the conference call and earnings release will be posted under the “Events and Presentations” section.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Caroline Pan, 650-267-4180; media@lumentum.com