Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present on Leading Edge Innovations and the Role of Photonics in AI Data Centers at OFC 2024

President and CEO Alan Lowe to discuss industry trends during the Optica Executive Forum CEO Panel

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum“), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced today that its experts will contribute to technical sessions, presentations, and panel discussions at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) being held in San Diego, California from March 26 – 28, 2024. Alan Lowe, CEO and President of Lumentum, will take part in the Optica Executive Forum’s CEO Panel at OFC, discussing the evolution and future of the industry.

Featured Presentations and Panels

Lumentum’s participation in OFC 2024 covers a series of technical sessions and panel discussions, aimed at sharing insights and advancements in optical and photonic technologies:

Technical Session Presentation on CW-DFB Laser Arrays: On Monday, March 25, 2024, from 8:00 am to 8:15 am PDT in Room 3 at OFC, Ryosuke Hatai, a Senior Engineer in R&D at Lumentum, will present a technical paper titled “CW-WDM MSA Compatible 100-mW (up to 50°C), 400-GHz Spacing Highly-Reliable CW-DFB 8-Channel Laser Array”, highlighting Lumentum’s advancements in semiconductor laser technology.

Optica Executive Forum CEO Panel: Alan Lowe, Lumentum CEO and President, will participate in the Optica Executive Forum’s CEO panel discussion on Monday, March 25, 2024, from 2:30 pm to 3:40 pm PDT at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront. This panel will provide a platform for industry leaders to discuss current challenges, opportunities, and the future of the optical communication industry.

LITE 2024: Lumentum Investor Technology Event: Scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 7:30 am PDT at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in the Santa Rosa Ballroom, this event is an opportunity for investors to gain insight into Lumentum’s latest technologies and market perspectives.

Lightwave AI Research and Panel Discussion: On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm PDT in Room 4 at OFC, Janet Chen, Senior Director of Product Line Management at Lumentum, will engage in a discussion titled “How AI is influencing the Optical Industry Growth”, highlighting the intersections between AI technologies and optical industry advancements.

Photonics Society of Chinese Heritage (PSC) Optics for the AI Compute Era Workshop: Dr. Wupen Yuen, President of Cloud and Networking at Lumentum, will present on “Leading the Photonics Frontier: Accelerating AI Data Centers with Next-Generation Optical Connectivity” during the PSC Optics for the AI Compute Era Workshop. This session is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, 2024, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm PDT in Room 15 at OFC.

Technical Session Presentation on Advanced ROADM Technologies: On Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 8:00 am to 8:30 am PDT in Room 7 at OFC, Peter Roorda, Lumentum Vice President of Product Line Management, will present a technical paper titled "Enabling Technologies for Scalable ROADMs" which will describe advances in technologies enabling scalable reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs).

Lumentum invites attendees to visit booth #2613 in Hall E, near the OFC registration entrance. For additional information about Lumentum’s presence at OFC 2024, please visit the official event page at https://www.lumentum.com/en/ofc-2024 or contact the customer service team at customer.service@lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

