Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lumentum Holdings Inc. (“Lumentum”) today announced that company management is currently scheduled to host and participate in a number of investor events in the coming weeks.

Lumentum management will host the “LITE 2024: Lumentum Investor Technology Event”, during the 2024 Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC). This overview of Lumentum’s business, new technologies, and growth markets will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, from 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Event: LITE 2024: Lumentum Investor Technology Event at OFC Location: Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, Santa Rosa ballroom Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024 Time: 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Participants planning to attend the session are encouraged to register at http://investor.lumentum.com in the “Events and Presentations” section. A live webcast of the event and a presentation deck will be accessible in the same location.

In addition, Lumentum management will support the following investor conferences:

Event: Susquehanna Financial Group’s 13th Annual Technology Conference (virtual) Date: Friday, March 1, 2024 Meeting Availability: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Webcast Link: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/kRrRCwp8ZRCkor7jhVCXLZ?domain=cc.webcasts.com Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time Event: Loop Capital Virtual Investor Conference Date: Monday, March 11, 2024 Meeting Availability: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Category: Financial

Contacts

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Noël Bilodeau, 408-439-2140; noel.bilodeau@lumentum.com or Hotwire Global, lumentum@hotwireglobal.com