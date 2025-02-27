Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that company management is currently scheduled to participate in the following investor events in the coming weeks.
Event:
Susquehanna Financial Group’s 14th Annual Technology Conference (virtual)
Date:
Friday, February 28, 2025
Meeting Availability:
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Event:
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Date:
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Webcast Link:
https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/27P3C9r7OLf3vMXJtofXTqZq73?domain=cc.webcasts.com
Presentation Time:
10:45 a.m. Pacific Time
Institutional investors interested in participating in these events should contact their representative at these firms.
About Lumentum
Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Bluesky, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Category: Financial
Contacts
Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com
Media: Noël Bilodeau, 408-439-2140; noel.bilodeau@lumentum.com