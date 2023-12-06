Luma Financial Technologies Joins Forces with Financial Independence Group to Maximize Efficiency in the Annuity Marketplace

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Luma–Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”), the award-winning independent multi-issuer structured products and annuities platform, and Financial Independence Group, LLC (“FIG”), a leading financial services conglomerate specializing in annuities, long-term care, and life insurance products, announced today a collaboration to provide tools and make researching and purchasing annuities more streamlined.





“We are thrilled to partner with FIG to provide customized technology solutions for their agents and clients,” said Tim Bonacci, Chief Executive Officer at Luma Financial Technologies. “We developed the Luma platform to efficiently provide tools, differentiated capabilities, and support to advisors as they service their end clients. Our commitment to transparency, objectivity, and integrity aligns well with FIG’s, helping to simplify the processes of learning, transacting, and managing annuities.”

Luma’s open architecture technology platform emerged in 2018 to serve the structured product market, and extended into the annuity industry in February 2021. Luma has since developed additional tools for the platform, including Luma’s “Lifecyle Manager” which simplifies the process of managing in-force annuity contracts.

“We are excited to incorporate Luma’s state-of-the-art platform into our network and offer clients the most cutting-edge technology available to deliver the best-in-class solutions to end users,” said Jim Cooper, Co-Chief Executive Officer at Financial Independence Group. “As our organization continues to evolve and expand within the market, it is essential to ensure that we are delivering the best client experience. Luma offers significant value in the annuity industry, and we look forward to working with them.”

Luma’s annuity technology centralizes the tracking of products and offers educational content, comprehensive training, extensive data, client-level performance reports and more. The fully customizable platform ensures that products are chosen with clients’ best interests in mind.

About Luma Financial Technologies

Founded in 2018, Luma Financial Technologies (“Luma”) has pioneered a cutting-edge fintech software platform that has been adopted by broker/dealer firms, RIA offices, and private banks around the world. By using Luma, institutional and retail investors have a fully customizable, independent, buy-side technology platform that helps financial teams more efficiently learn about, research, purchase, and manage alternative investments as well as annuities.

Luma gives these users the ability to oversee the full, end-to-end process lifecycle by offering a suite of solutions. These include education resources and training materials; creation and pricing of custom structured products; electronic order entry; and post-trade management. By prioritizing transparency and ease of use, Luma is a multi-issuer, multi-wholesaler, and multi-product option that advisors can utilize to best meet their clients’ specific portfolio needs.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, Luma also has offices in New York, NY, Zurich, Switzerland, and Miami, FL. For more information, please visit Luma’s website, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Financial Independence Group, LLC

Financial Independence Group (FIG) is a financial services conglomerate and national leader in the independent marketing organization (IMO) and field marketing organization (FMO) industry. Privately held and independently owned, FIG’s fixed insurance solutions help the independent, licensed financial professional guide their retail investment clients to an optimal retirement plan. FIG has provided solutions for over 45 years, specializing in guaranteed income, asset protection, and multi-generational planning. Over 3,000 professionals across the US access more than 70 top-rated carriers to design fixed index annuity, fixed annuity, life insurance, care planning, and disability income solutions to best fit the interests of their clients. For more information, please visit www.FIGMarketing.com.

