Lukas Podolski’s Kebab Franchise to Roll Out Up To 2,400 Autonomous Food Robots From Circus Group

Circus wins Mangal Kebab and Lukas Podolski for the targeted deployment of 2,400 autonomous food robots in Germany and Europe from 2025 onwards

The world’s first AI robotics-based project in this sector with an estimated cumulative revenue potential of around EUR 400 million for the Circus Group

Mangal x LP10 aims to launch a flagship store as the world’s first fully autonomous kebab shop in 2025

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Circus SE (Xetra: CA1), a leading AI robotics company specializing in autonomous kitchen systems, has signed a multi-stage initial agreement with Mangal x LP10, Germany’s best-known kebab franchise chain, for the planned rollout and operation of up to 2,400 CA-1 food robots. In an initial implementation phase, Mangal x LP10 plans to integrate the technology into several flagship stores in the Cologne/Duesseldorf area in 2025.

The objective is to secure a cooperation that will deploy over 1,600 autonomous Circus Group robots in Germany and 800 units in Poland within the next few years, driven by Mangal’s successful achievement of its growth targets.

This would be a significant milestone for both companies, which aim to transform the fast-food industry with the world’s first fully autonomous food franchise concept using state-of-the-art technology. A successful collaboration has the potential to generate around EUR 400 million in cumulative revenue from hardware sales alone for Circus over the coming years.

Mangal x LP10 aims to expand its offering with a new brand and culinary concept inspired by traditional Turkish flavors – made possible by Circus Group’s advanced robotics and its CA-1 autonomous food production robot. This collaboration is expected to enable Mangal x LP10 to operate fully autonomous stores, making it the first fully autonomous food franchise in the world. Mangal x LP10 aims to be the first global automated food franchise to meet the massive consumer demand in a market with over 40,000 independent kebab shops in Germany alone.

The first flagship store is scheduled to open in Cologne/Duesseldorf in 2025, where customers will experience the seamless integration of automation and culinary expertise. The robots will enhance the authentic Mangal x LP10 experience, delivering consistently high-quality food with increased efficiency and hygiene.

Metin Dag, Founder and Managing Director of Mangal x LP10 Doner, comments: “We researched the market and chose the most advanced solution with Circus’ CA-1. We are now delighted to be working with Circus Group to shape the future of fast food with the launch of fully autonomous kebab stores. At Mangal x LP10, our goal has always been to offer authentic Turkish flavors of the highest quality. By integrating Circus Group’s cutting-edge AI robotics, we are not only staying true to our culinary offerings but also setting a new standard for innovation in the restaurant industry.”

“Mangal x LP10 Kebab, our first global customer in the food franchise sector, shares our vision for scalable robotic solutions in fresh food production, and their commitment to redefining Turkish cuisine aligns perfectly with our goals. We look forward to working together and combining tradition and innovation to set a new benchmark in the franchise industry,” adds Nikolas Bullwinkel, founder and CEO of Circus Group.

Circus Group is a pioneer in AI robotics, developing solutions that are transforming the global food service market. Its proprietary autonomous kitchen systems can produce freshly prepared meals without human intervention, taking up minimal space while ensuring maximum operational efficiency.

Mangal x LP10 Doner’s move into automation underscores the company’s commitment to innovation while staying true to its roots. By utilizing autonomous systems, the company aims to maintain its leadership position in the industry while setting a benchmark for the future of food franchising worldwide.

About Circus Group

The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1) is the leading AI robotics company, specializing in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world’s first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering and food service across three locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

About Mangal x LP10 Doner Stores

Mangal x LP10 Doner is one of Germany’s leading doner kebab chains, known for its authentic Turkish cuisine and popular offerings across the country. With this new venture into fully autonomous stores, Mangal x LP10 aims to redefine quick-service dining with technology while staying true to their culinary heritage.

