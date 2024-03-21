Lucra Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lucra has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024.





This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

Lucra is proud to be joined by other incredible sports-focused companies, including the National Women’s Soccer League, Sportradar, and many more organizations that are growing engagement, improving performance, and inspiring communities by leveraging innovative technologies.

Michael Madding, COO of Lucra, said, “It is an honor to be named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. This year, Lucra’s technology really emerged from stealth and began to transform how consumer platforms foster competition. By providing our partners with a safe and trustworthy gamification engine, Lucra is able to connect, energize, and inspire communities through the power of friendly competition.”

After running a successful direct-to-consumer company for several years (growing it to over 150,000 customers), Lucra realized there was a bigger opportunity if it embedded its gamification tech directly into existing communities & established platforms. Lucra’s approach will help to destigmatize cash-based competition by evolving it into a fun, friendly, and social experience.

To date, Lucra has signed 9 B2B deals. They formed their first partnership in August 2023 with DUPR, the most accurate and only global pickleball rating system trusted by the world’s premier Pickleball clubs, tours, and professionals, to bring recreational pickleball wagering to the 50 million US players. This partnership launched the first ever recreational-focused, real-money gamification engine in the market.

Not long after (November 2023), they signed a partnership with TennisONE, the award-winning global app for all things tennis, which launched their white label, professional sports engine just in time for January’s Australian Open. Lucra is excited to continue the positive momentum as they are planning to announce a few more partnerships here shortly – stay tuned!

Fast Company‘s editors and writers identified companies (like Lucra) that drive progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of companies through a competitive review process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

Lucra is proud to be named as one of those companies who is driving innovation forward, setting trends, and catalyzing change.

ABOUT LUCRA



Lucra is the leading technology provider of real-money gamification services. Their B2B technology facilitates cash, e-commerce, or cashless contests on partner platforms. Lucra’s white-label Software Development Kit (SDK) provides partners with a comprehensive, turnkey solution to embed gamification technology directly into their platforms. This innovation offers features previously unavailable to enterprise Partners, including real-money, peer-to-peer contests within their platforms. For more information, visit lucrasports.com.

Contacts

Media:

Michael Madding



Chief Operating Officer



Lucra



michael@lucrasports.com