Lucidea to attend AAM 2023 Annual Meeting with leading CMS Argus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea is the parent company to a full portfolio of market leading museum and archival collections management, library automation, and knowledge management software. They base their R&D strategy on real-world input from clients, including feedback gained during conferences like the AAM Annual Meeting.

While Lucidea has maintained generous sponsorships and a significant presence at virtual conferences, they once again look forward to in-person attendance at the upcoming American Alliance of Museums conference in Denver, CO on May 19th through 23rd.

Lucidea specialists invite you to attend Enhance Outreach & Engagement through your Online Collection Portal on Friday, May 19th from 10:30 – 11:00am. Attendees will learn about tools for online collection outreach, how to deliver an engaging multimedia presence, and methods of enabling collection-supported narratives, along with other online essentials.

During the conference, the Lucidea team will be available at Booth 1217; they invite you drop by to ask questions, talk about your challenges, and see what their market-leading CMS, Argus, can do for you and your museum. While you are in the booth, meet museum expert and Lucidea Press author Rachael Cristine Woody, who will sign copies of her latest book, Museum Digital Projects and You. Where to Begin?

About Lucidea:

Lucidea is the market leading developer of a full portfolio of museums and archives collections management solutions, and knowledge management/library automation software. Their products include Argus and ArchivEra for museums and archives, and Presto, DB/TextWorks, GeniePlus, and SydneyEnterprise for libraries and knowledge centers. Visit www.lucidea.com for more information, or call 604-278-6717.

Contacts

Bradley Luedke



Manager of Marketing Operations



604-278-6717



bradluedke@lucidea.com