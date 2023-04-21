<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Lucidea, Developer of ArchivEra CMS, to Sponsor SSA 2023 Conference
Business Wire

Lucidea, Developer of ArchivEra CMS, to Sponsor SSA 2023 Conference

di Business Wire

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, leader in innovative collections management software solutions for archives and provider of ArchivEra, will participate in the Society of Southwest Archivists’ conference on April 26 through 29 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lucidea is a trusted technology partner in the archives community. Their flagship archival CMS, ArchivEra, offers capabilities that support visitor engagement and expanded curation to better educate your audience—as well as innovative options that enable researchers and others to discover and search your precious collections online.

Visit Lucidea’s ArchivEra team in their exhibit booth during the conference to learn why so many heritage organizations around the world choose ArchivEra as their CMS—and discuss the many great things it can do for your collections.

For further information about Lucidea’s archival collections management solutions, visit https://lucidea.com/archivera or phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

Contacts

Bradley Luedke

Business Development Coordinator

604-278-6717

bradluedke@lucidea.com

Articoli correlati

Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) will report its first quarter 2023 results for the period ended March 31, 2023,...
Continua a leggere

Ouster’s 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split Becomes Effective

Business Wire Business Wire -
The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on April 21, 2023SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OUST--Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

Yelp Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP), the company that connects people with great local businesses, announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Expedia Group to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Results on May 4, 2023

Business Wire