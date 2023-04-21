Lucidea, Developer of ArchivEra CMS, to Sponsor SSA 2023 Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, leader in innovative collections management software solutions for archives and provider of ArchivEra, will participate in the Society of Southwest Archivists’ conference on April 26 through 29 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Lucidea is a trusted technology partner in the archives community. Their flagship archival CMS, ArchivEra, offers capabilities that support visitor engagement and expanded curation to better educate your audience—as well as innovative options that enable researchers and others to discover and search your precious collections online.

Visit Lucidea’s ArchivEra team in their exhibit booth during the conference to learn why so many heritage organizations around the world choose ArchivEra as their CMS—and discuss the many great things it can do for your collections.

For further information about Lucidea’s archival collections management solutions, visit https://lucidea.com/archivera or phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

Contacts

Bradley Luedke



Business Development Coordinator



604-278-6717



bradluedke@lucidea.com