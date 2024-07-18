Home Business Wire Lucidea Brings ILS and KM Updates to AALL 2024 Annual Conference
Lucidea Brings ILS and KM Updates to AALL 2024 Annual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, developer of market-leading ILS and KM software SydneyDigital, GeniePlus, and Presto will attend this year’s American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) annual conference from July 20th through 23rd, 2024 in Chicago, IL.


They invite you to visit them at Booth #520 and see the latest updates to their powerful ILS and KM products SydneyDigital (formerly SydneyEnterprise), GeniePlus, and Presto. Connect with Lucidea team members, talk about your library’s challenges, and see why so many law librarians choose Lucidea’s library automation and knowledge management systems for law libraries of all sizes and budgets, as they adapt to a digital-first world.

For further information about Lucidea’s ILS and KM products, visit https://lucidea.com, phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

Bradley Luedke
Manager of Marketing Operations

604-278-6717

marketing@lucidea.com

