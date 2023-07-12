<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Lucidea Bringing ILS and KM Updates to AALL 2023 Annual Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, developer of market-leading ILS and KM software SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, and Presto will attend this year’s American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) annual conference from July 15th through 18th, 2023 in Boston, MA.


They invite you to visit them at Booth #912 and see the latest updates to their powerful ILS and KM products SydneyEnterprise, GeniePlus, and Presto. Reconnect with Lucidea team members, talk about your library’s challenges, and see why so many librarians choose Lucidea’s library automation and knowledge management systems for law libraries of all sizes and budgets.

For further information about Lucidea’s ILS and KM products, visit https://lucidea.com, phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

Contacts

Bradley Luedke

Manager of Marketing Operations

604-278-6717

marketing@lucidea.com

