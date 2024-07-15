Lucidea Attending SLA 2024 Conference with Exciting New ILS Updates

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Lucidea, developer of market-leading ILS and KM software SydneyDigital, GeniePlus, and Presto will attend this year’s Special Libraries Association Conference on July 14-16 in Kingston, RI.





Lucidea is a long-time supporter of SLA, and this year they will highlight exciting updates to their Sydney ILS, the library automation system loved and leveraged by special librarians for over 35 years.

They invite you to visit them at Booth #25 and see the latest updates to their powerful ILS and KM products. Chat with Lucidea team members and see why so many librarians choose Lucidea’s library automation and knowledge management systems for special libraries of all sizes and budgets.

For further information about Lucidea’s ILS and KM products, visit https://lucidea.com, phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

Contacts

Bradley Luedke

Manager of Marketing Operations



604-278-6717



marketing@lucidea.com