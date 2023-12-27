Lubbock Christian University Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform and YuJa Engage Student Response System to Enhance Accessibility and Engagement Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas-based Lubbock Christian University has expanded its suite of ed-tech tools to increase engagement and accessibility campuswide. The institution has selected to license both the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform and YuJa Engage Student Response System. Both platforms will be used in addition to the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform, which the institution has been using for over a year to create, manage, and distribute course content.





Lubbock Christian University was using another accessibility tool, but needed the ability to provide alternative formats, website accessibility, reporting and other features that could scale with the institution. YuJa Panorama helps institutions deliver accessible, engaging video and media content with an accessibility gauge, automatic generation of accessible versions of all uploaded documents, comprehensive reports at the course, instructor, and institution levels, and other tools. YuJa Panorama also provides users with an LTI app and customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to both internal and external web pages.

The institution also was using a variety of tools to help increase engagement, but it was seeking a more comprehensive solution with a full range of capabilities that could replace clicker devices. YuJa Engage is an LMS-integrated Student Response System that allows instructors to add graded or ungraded polls and surveys to courses using a variety of question types. Instructors can break up a lecture, spur discussion, and see where knowledge gaps exist – all while promoting active learning. YuJa Engage enables students to participate in polls from their desktop, laptop, or mobile device. It integrates with the Moodle LMS and provides direct gradebook sync.

“We pride ourselves on providing a comprehensive suite of technology tools for colleges and universities that enables instructors to deliver accessible, engaging content to students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “We’re excited for Lubbock Christian University to experience everything YuJa has to offer with the implementation of YuJa Panorama and YuJa Engage, and to have the robust tool sets at their fingertips.”

ABOUT LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

Lubbock Christian University is a private four-year comprehensive institution that promotes unique educational opportunities with a strategic focus on student success in four key areas: spiritual formation, intellectual growth, personal stewardship and leadership development. Degree programs are offered for both bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees. For over 50 years, the school has offered academic excellence in a Christian environment. For more information about Lubbock Christian University visit www.lcu.edu.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278