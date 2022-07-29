Lubbock Christian University Migrates to YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for All-in-One Video Content Creation, Management and Streaming Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Texas-based Lubbock Christian University (LCU) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to help instructors create, manage, and caption videos and other media with a robust toolset that enables students to learn and collaborate more effectively.

The institution was among those who recently migrated from VidGrid, which is no longer renewing contracts with educational institutions. YuJa’s implementation and migration teams have been working to migrate data and train administrators and instructors on the easy-to-use video content creation and management platform.

YuJa will enable the ability to record, manage, secure and stream content more effectively, including through Moodle, the institution’s Learning Management System, as well as provide fully-integrated lecture capture software, flipped classroom tools, video management, video quizzing and more.

“LCU strives to promote academic excellence,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, inc. “We’re excited to help accomplish that commitment, and for administrators, instructors and students to see all the features YuJa has to offer that make learning more engaging, collaborative and accessible.”

YuJa is rapidly growing its reputation in Texas as a trusted ed-tech solution, and has established relationships with colleges and universities of all sizes statewide, from Dallas College, to University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College, Vernon College, Lone Star College, Texas State University, and others.

ABOUT LUBBOCK CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY

Lubbock Christian University is a private four-year comprehensive institution that promotes unique educational opportunities with a strategic focus on student success in four key areas: spiritual formation, intellectual growth, personal stewardship and leadership development. Degree programs are offered for both bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees. For over 50 years, the school has offered academic excellence in a Christian environment. For more information about Lubbock Christian University visit their website at www.lcu.edu.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate.

We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278