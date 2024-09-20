LTK Unveils the 2024 LTK Award Winners: Honoring the Trailblazing Creators and Brands who are Leading Creator Commerce™

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the first and largest Creator Commerce™ platform, unveiled its annual LTK Awards at LTK Con 2024, the company’s 12th annual creator conference. LTK announced the winning creators and brands who are trailblazing Creator Commerce with their engaging content and strategic approach, across multiple categories.









LTK Creator of the Year: Jennifer Reed, @thesisterstudioig

LTK Community Builder of the Year: Shay Regis, @ShayNicoleXO

Fashion LTK Creator

All Star Winner: Chloee Huseman, @retailcheapskate

Rising Star Winner: Elizabeth Hunter, @Face.First.Fashion

Beauty LTK Creator

All Star Winner: Lola Torres, @ImLola

Rising Star Winner: Brittney Meadows, @ifancycupcakes

Home LTK Creator

All Star Winner: Krystal Smit, @thesmittencollective

Rising Star Winner: Synclaire Lawson, @linenoaksinteriors

Family LTK Creator

All Star Winner: JaLisa Vaughn, @jalisaevaughn

Rising Star Winner: Jaclyn Gibson, @jaclynmgibson

Active LTK Creator

All Star Winner: Bonnie Wyrick, @bonniewyrick

Rising Star Winner: Megan Ewoldsen, @meganewoldsen

LTK Brand of the Year: Honoring the brand with top performing campaigns—raising awareness, creating engaging content, generating top sales and cultivating long-term creator relationships.

Winner: Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Nominees: Sephora, Walmart

LTK Connect Visionary of the Year: The direct-to-consumer business that successfully revolutionized an industry on their own terms, leveraging LTK Connect and Creators to drive sales, traffic and brand recognition in inspiring ways.

Winner: Miron Crosby

Miron Crosby Nominees: Brochu Walker, Lilly Lashes

Best Multi-Category Campaign Strategy: The brand with the best multi-category campaign strategy, breaking through various verticals through strategic marketing and creator approaches.

Winner: Wayfair

Wayfair Nominees: Nordstrom, Ulta

One to Watch: Recognizes the brand expanding their reach on LTK through a variety of engaging approaches and continues to invest in ground-breaking strategies, reaching new shoppers and driving incremental sales.

Winner: Aritzia

Aritzia Nominees: Kohls, Wayfair

Brand Builder of the Year: The “Brand Builder of the Year” award recognizes the brand that has demonstrated exceptional skill and creativity in developing, enhancing, and expanding their brand.

Winner: Dynamite

Dynamite Nominees: Elf, Frank & Eileen

Best 360 Campaign Strategy: Through a 360 do-it-all strategic approach, this brand maximized budgets, scale and reach to LTK Creators and shoppers through successful collaborations, LTK advertising, and Media Boosting.

Winner: Best Buy

Best Buy Nominees: Summer Fridays, Ulta

Best Category Exclusive – Fashion: This award recognizes an exceptional brand campaign that stands out within its specific category through unique and exclusive attributes.

Winner: Free People

Free People Nominee: Evereve

Best Performance Strategy: Through a strategic approach with LTK Creators, this brand achieved some of the highest-performing campaigns—combining strategic testing of channels, variety of LTK Creators and content formats.

Winner: Quince

Quince Nominees: Adidas, Bloomingdales

Best Retail Media Network: This award honors a retail media platform that has demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in connecting brands with consumers. This award celebrates excellence in leveraging data, technology, and creativity to deliver impactful advertising solutions that drive measurable results for both retailers and brands.

Winner: Roundel Media designed by Target

Roundel Media designed by Target Nominees: Best Buy, Saks Fifth Avenue

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive nearly $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands – driving more than 44,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram, and LTK on LinkedIn.

