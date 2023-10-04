LTK Unveils the 2023 LTK Creator Awards & LTK Brand Awards

LTK Recognizes the Trailblazing Creators and Brands who are Leading Creator Commerce™

LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, unveiled its annual LTK Creator Awards and LTK Brand Awards at LTKCon 2023, the company's 11th annual creator conference. LTK announced the winning creators and brands who are trailblazing Creator Commerce with their engaging content and strategic approach.









LTK Creator Awards 2023

This year, LTK Creator Awards are honoring new and established creators who are successfully building their business, growing their community and creating incredible content. Across fashion, beauty, home, family and wellness, LTK is honoring “All Star” creators along with “Rising Stars” in each category, chosen by the community. New this year, LTK is honoring creators that have excelled in community engagement and reached more than 1M followers on the LTK platform. We’re honored to share our LTK Creator Award 2022 winners:

Fashion All Star Winner: Jen Adams, @interiordesignerella Rising Star Winner: Nanette Johnson, @Sweetfringebenefits

Beauty All Star Winner: Natalie Keinan, @natalie_keinan Rising Star Winner: Sandra Gomez, @sandroxxie

Home All Star Winner: Aylin, @stylinbyaylin Rising Star Winner: Kinsey Walsh, @Kinsey_Walsh

Family All Star Winner: Taryn Newton, @tarynnewton Rising Star Winner: Erica Suckow, @hiericasuckow

Wellness All Star Winner: Anh Sundstrom, @9to5chic Rising Star Winner: Jenny Kennedy, @mommaneedssomegrace

Community Engagement All Star Winner: Ashley Dorough, @houseofdorough

1M LTK Followers Award: Aylin, @stylinbyaylin Jen Adams, @interiordesignerella



LTK Brand Awards 2023

LTK is recognizing brand excellence in Creator Commerce with the company’s inaugural 2023 LTK Brand Awards. Brands were selected based on their unique and impactful creator strategy from the past year and LTK proprietary benchmark data—measuring content reach and engagement, awareness, and sales.

Brand of the Year: Brands with top-performing campaigns that raised awareness, created engaging content, generated top sales and cultivated long-term creator relationships.

Winner : Saks Fifth Avenue (Fellow Nominees: Abercrombie & Fitch, Sephora)

: Saks Fifth Avenue

LTK Connect Visionary of the Year: Direct-to-consumer businesses successfully revolutionizing industries on their own terms, leveraging LTK Connect and Creators.

Winner : Coral Reef (Fellow Nominees: Nisolo, Peppered with Leopard)

: Coral Reef

Performance Strategy of the Year: Through a 360 strategic approach with Creators, these brands achieved some of the highest performing campaigns—combining strategic testing of channels and using a variety of Creators and content formats.

Winner : Anthropologie (Fellow Nominees: Lululemon, Stanley PMI)

: Anthropologie

Best Multi-Category Campaign Strategy: These trailblazers have broken through various verticals through strategic marketing and creator approaches.

Winner : Walmart (Fellow Nominees: Nordstrom, Ulta)

: Walmart

Best 360 Campaign Strategy: These brands have creatively maximized budgets and scaled their business through successful collaborations, competitive commission rates, and LTK Advertising with a do-it-all approach to reach Creators and shoppers.

Winner : Adidas (Fellow Nominees: Blue Mercury, Bobbi Brown)

: Adidas

International Brand Impact: These international brands have a global footprint and have continuously driven sales and traffic through some of the most engaging Creator campaigns.

Winner : Samsung (Fellow Nominees: ghd, MATCHESFASHION)

: Samsung

One to Watch: Brands who are investing in ground-breaking strategies, reaching new shoppers and driving incremental sales.

Winner : Kiehls (Fellow Nominees: American Eagle, Net-a-Porter)

: Kiehls

Rookie of the Year: New brands to the LTK Platform and first-time investors in LTK Creator campaign collaborations that were met with both excitement and success from Creators and shoppers alike.

Winner : Hello Fresh (Fellow Nominees: Frank and Eileen, The Real Real)

: Hello Fresh

For more information, visit https://company.shopltk.com/en/company.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 30 million consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 7,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

