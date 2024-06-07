LTK, the Creator Commerce™ Platform, Introduces New Shopper Alerts in the LTK Shopping App

New app -wide Shopper Alerts designed to instantly alert shoppers of product “Price Drops” and items that are “Back in Stock”

Just in time for the summer sales period, Shopper Alerts in the LTK shopping app are helping shoppers easily find the best deals

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, is unveiling new Shopper Alerts in the LTK shopping app designed to create an even better shopping experience. Rolling out this month, Shopper Alerts feature new badges on products that have a “Price Drop” or are “Back in Stock” – helping shoppers easily find the best deal and get updates on products featured by LTK Creators. The new badges will be displayed throughout the LTK shopping app wherever a shopper sees a product listed and don’t require any extra work from creators.









Powered by LTK AI across LTK’s product catalog of 8,000 retailers and more than 450 million products, the Shopper Alerts are automatically, instantly and continuously updated across the platform. Shopper Alerts are launching just in time for this year’s major summer sales period so creators can provide the best shopping experience for their communities on their LTK.

Outside of the regular holiday season sales period, July and the summer sales period are the second-highest sales drivers for LTK Creators. This also includes back-to-school shopping as shoppers are planning to start even earlier this year compared to last. According to LTK’s recent Back-to-School Study, 33% of the general population plan to start their back-to-school shopping by June and nearly 70% will start by July.

Shopper spending for back-to-school is expected to remain the same this year, as 80% of consumers shopping for children plan to spend more or the same this season. During this clearly busy shopping season, LTK aims to provide the most seamless shopping experience especially as more consumers turn to creators to shop across categories – with the majority of the general population (56%) shopping creator recommendations, which grew 64% in the past year.

For more information on LTK, visit: www.shopltk.com. For more information on LTK’s Back to School study, please visit: www.company.shopltk.com/ltk-textbook-for-success.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4.1 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 8,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram, and LTK on LinkedIn.

Contacts

press@rewardstyle.com