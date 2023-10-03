LTK, the Creator Commerce™ Platform, Deepens Creator Relationships with Shoppers: Introducing LTK Comments

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, is introducing LTK Comments, a new tool for creators to deepen relationships with their community directly on their LTK shop. For the first time, creators and shoppers will now be able to message directly, in an open community forum, on creators’ LTK Shops. LTK is launching the new feature to enable shoppers to connect directly with the creators they love, and in turn, LTK Comments empowers creators to nurture their most valuable followers – their shoppers.









The core of a creator’s business is not just the approachable content they produce, but the relationships they foster with their community, creating deep-seated emotional connections with followers that differentiates creator-guided shopping from historical shopping experiences. Creators are a leading source of inspiration for shoppers today, with 75% of Gen Z and 67% of Millennials basing their online purchases on recommendations from the creators they follow.

“Creators have made emotional connections with their community, which serve as the heart of the creator-guided shopping experience. Empowering these audiences to connect provides a powerful engagement dynamic that furthers the trust and engagement shoppers have with the creators they have chosen to follow,” said Amber Venz Box, President and Co-Founder of LTK, and a legacy creator herself.

LTK’s creator-first platform is built to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible by providing powerful e-commerce technology solutions to build sustainable businesses. LTK Comments advances the platform for creators’ needs today by encouraging and fostering direct connection with their community in order to advance their business growth.

LTK Comments is available starting today in the U.S. For more information, please visit: https://company.shopltk.com.

