LTK Launches New Brand Solutions to Optimize Creator Campaigns and Investment

LTK Leaderboard simplifies the process of identifying and selecting creators for high-impact partnerships and campaigns

LTK Power Gifting unlocks the ability for brands to directly connect with LTK Creators to offer gifted products and discount codes

The largest influencer marketing platform innovates powerful, LTK AI-enriched end-to-end solutions that empower brands to amplify authentic creator partnerships and scale efforts faster

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the first and largest influencer marketing platform, is launching two innovative solutions on the LTK Brand Platform, including the new LTK Leaderboard and LTK Power Gifting. Together, these advanced tools, powered by LTK AI, help brands connect directly with their top-performing creators, build authentic creator partnerships, and scale their impact faster than ever before.









LTK Leaderboard is a new, easy-to-use dashboard that identifies a brand’s top-performing LTK Creators, to simplify creator selection for campaigns and collaborations and maximize impact. With direct access to real-time proprietary data insights across LTK’s entire creator community, brands can make better-informed decisions about partners that best reach and resonate with desired audiences – enabling them to execute campaigns faster and with increased effectiveness. LTK Power Gifting gives brands the opportunity to directly connect with LTK Creators to offer them gifted products and promotional codes to foster relationships and further scale their influencer marketing.

“Together, these innovative tools represent a new era of creator-brand collaborations. LTK is giving brands the power to strengthen meaningful relationships that drive real results and engage with creators in a way that’s both personal and impactful,” said Kristi O’Brien, General Manager of LTK’s Brand Platform. “As the industry’s largest influencer marketing platform, LTK continues to develop end-to-end solutions designed to enhance and scale the brand-creator partnership ecosystem.”

LTK Leaderboard: Real-Time Proprietary Data Insights to Optimize Creator Investment

The new, dedicated LTK Leaderboard dashboard is customized to each brand’s particular creators to create the most optimal campaigns and collaborations. Brands are equipped with key insights integrated within the dashboard including sales, LTK posts, traffic, conversions, conversion rate, average order value and net commission, as well as organic traffic from across every social channel that updates in real-time for the latest information to inform decision making.

LTK Power Gifting: Personalized Engagement for Authentic Partnerships

The all-new LTK Power Gifting unlocks new opportunities for brands to directly engage and message creators from their LTK Leaderboard to offer gifting and promotional codes. Brands are able to quickly and easily build key relationships by offering strategic gifting and exclusive discount codes to reward top performers, directly within the dashboard. Soon to follow, LTK Creators will be able to directly request gifts and promotional codes from brands of their choice in the LTK Creator app.

LTK Leaderboard and LTK Power Gifting will be available in the coming weeks to brands on the LTK Brand platform. For more information, please visit: https://company.shopltk.com/en/ltk-leaderboard-power-gifting.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. LTK has over 70 patent assets for its innovative technology solutions that have pioneered an industry. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive nearly $5 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. More than 8,000 retailers partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against cross-channel KPIs. LTK is the connection between creators and brands – driving more than 44,000 brand collaborations annually. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

