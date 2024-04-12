LTK Co-Founder & President, Amber Venz Box, Makes Inc.’s 2024 Female Founders List

Inc.’s seventh annual Female Founders list highlights entrepreneurs with world-changing companies

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LTK, the platform that powers Creator Commerce™, proudly announces that its Co-founder and President, Amber Venz Box, has been named to Inc’s seventh annual Female Founders list. The list honors a bold group of 250 women whose innovations and ideas are shaping the world into a better place.









Content creator turned co-founder and president of LTK, Amber is the innovator of creator commerce – pioneering an industry that has changed the way people shop and paved a path for today’s creators to build and grow sustainable businesses doing what they love. Amber’s dedication to propelling the creator industry forward is unrivaled; constantly innovating with the LTK mission at the heart of everything the company does – to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible.

LTK was founded in 2011, and today empowers hundreds of thousands of creators around the world by providing them with the technology, relationships, education and support they need. More than 7,000 retailers choose to partner with LTK’s creator network, investing more than $2.7B in creators on the LTK platform. And, more than 40 million consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators – driving more than $4.1B in retail sales annually.

“I’m honored to be on Inc’s 2024 Female Founders list amongst so many incredible women who are innovating industries and building some of today’s most impactful businesses,” said Amber Venz Box, Co-founder and President of LTK. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible team at LTK who are empowering women in business and shaping the future of creator commerce.”

The Inc.’s Female Founders cross all industries and bring with them unique stories of success from each stage of the entrepreneurial journey. Each year, Inc. editors review thousands of applications highlighting female founders who are challenging the status quo and tackling some of the world’s biggest problems. The list features women who have overcome challenges and lifted those around them, while leading impactful organizations across the country. They join the ranks of previous honorees including Jessica Alba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, and Shonda Rhimes.

“The past year, for many, will go down as one of the hardest ever—between a funding freeze and ad-spending pull back,” said Diana Ransom, Inc. Executive Editor. “The female founders on this year’s list are a testament to what triumph over adversity looks like. They should all be proud of this singular accomplishment.”

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/female-founders.

Inc. magazine’s Female Founders issue (April 2024) is available online and on newsstands on April 16.

About LTK

As the inventor of Creator Commerce, LTK is the trusted and effective platform for creators and their businesses by powering and monetizing the connection between content and commerce. Founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box, the LTK mission is to empower creators to be as economically successful as possible. Premium lifestyle creators in 150+ countries drive more than $4.1 billion in annual retail sales through the LTK platform. Today, 40 million monthly consumers turn to LTK Creators in the LTK shopping platform each month to find inspiration and instantly shop the styles recommended by their favorite creators. And, more than 7,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global creator network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. LTK is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the LTK shopping app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.

For the latest updates from LTK, follow Shop.LTK on TikTok and Instagram.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contacts

press@rewardstyle.com