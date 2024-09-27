LTIMindtree Strengthens Partnership with Currys

Wins the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award 2024

LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTIM #CommerceCloud—LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, strengthened its partnership with Currys, a leading UK retailer of technology products and services, by enabling transformation of its omni-channel retail customer experiences leveraging Salesforce Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and MuleSoft. This partnership was recognised with the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award at Dreamforce 2024 in San Francisco, USA.









Key solutions implemented in the transformation include re-platforming of the website to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the launch of an in-store client app on Experience Cloud, and the implementation of Service Cloud for post-sales support.

Andy Gamble, CIO, Currys, stated, “Our collaboration with LTIMindtree has empowered our teams to deliver exceptional experiences for our colleagues and customers. With our new revolutionized omnichannel platform, we are poised to achieve greater operational efficiencies, provide faster service, and drive innovation for future business growth.”

Srinivas Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, LTIMindtree, said, “Our collaboration with Currys is a testament to LTIMindtree’s capabilities in the retail space. We have successfully delivered a best-in-class omnichannel shopping experience, marking a significant milestone that unlocks new growth opportunities by catering to the unique needs of each customer. We are committed to helping our customers harness digital technologies that drive innovation and productivity.”

Since the inception of this partnership in 2021, Currys and LTIMindtree have revamped the retailer’s integrated commerce and support ecosystem. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform alongside a broader application landscape, Currys has significantly improved customer experiences, streamlined store operations, and enhanced employee satisfaction. The Salesforce award reflects the collaborative spirit that has been central to the partnership, with continuous innovation addressing current business challenges while laying the groundwork for future capabilities.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 81,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com

About Currys plc

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through 719 stores in 6 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys and in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand. In each of these markets we are the market leader, employing 24,000 capable and committed colleagues. Our full range of services and support makes it easy for our customers to discover, choose, afford and enjoy the right technology for them, throughout their lives. The Group’s operations include state-of-the-art repair facilities in Newark, UK, a sourcing office in Hong Kong and an extensive distribution network, enabling fast and efficient delivery to stores and homes.

Our vision, we help everyone enjoy amazing technology, has a powerful social purpose at its heart. We believe in the power of technology to improve lives, help people stay connected, productive, healthy, and entertained. We’re here to help everyone enjoy those benefits and with our scale and expertise, we are uniquely placed to do so.

We’re a leader in giving technology a longer life through repair, recycling and reuse. We’re reducing our impact on the environment in our operations and our wider value chain and we will achieve net zero emissions by 2040. We offer customers products that help them save energy, reduce waste and save water, and we partner with charitable organisations to bring the benefits of amazing technology to those who might otherwise be excluded.

Contacts

LTIMindtree Media Contact:

Gitanjali.sreepal@ltimindtree.com

Currys Media Contact:

Corporatepr@currys.co.uk