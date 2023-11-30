LTIMindtree Partners with Metasphere to Deliver Smart Sewers Solutions

LONDON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTIM #LTIMindtree—LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Metasphere, a wastewater application specialist, to scale their Smart Sewers management platform. As a part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will transform Metasphere’s next-generation wastewater monitoring solution portfolio, and enable scalable delivery and platform to their customers.





Metasphere, part of Grundfos, provides smart network management solutions to the global utility industry. The company helps customers prevent leaks and spills for a cleaner, greener world and has deployed more than 200K sensors for their customers worldwide. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company offers intelligent, innovative, all-in-one wastewater application solutions. These solutions provide full network visibility, performance and forecasting that reduce telemetry ownership cost for customers to manage time-critical remote assets and system.

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, “We are excited to partner with Metasphere, a Grundfos company, in their modernization program. With increasing focus on utilities worldwide, it has become critical to improve service delivery, reduce accidents and deliver real-time insights to customers. After careful consideration by our team of experts, LTIMindtree took Metasphere’s cloud architecture and optimized it for AWS scale and cost. This transformation is enabling Metasphere in optimizing up to 25% of the total cost, while delivering almost unlimited scale and enhanced performance.”

Tim O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer, Metasphere, said, “This engagement is key to our ability to deliver modern, scalable solutions to all our utility clients worldwide. In LTIMindtree, we found an expert partner to support our diverse needs and bring in additional innovative offerings that we can integrate in our system in the future. We are confident that this partnership will bring us closer to our vision of leveraging our solutions to serve at least 10% of world’s population by 2040.”

The modernised solutions designed by LTIMindtree and built on AWS have significantly reduced Metasphere’s customer onboarding time from days to minutes and activated faster rollout of new features.

Paddy Fitzpatrick, UKI ISV Head, AWS, said, “We are excited to see organisations like LTIMindtree deliver innovative solutions for the water industry by building on AWS. This collaboration between LTIMindtree and Metasphere will give the utility industry access to new solutions such as real-time network visibility and wastewater monitoring to help reduce costs and enhance performance. Together, we can help the utility industry leverage the power of cloud to drive business value.”

About LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

About Metasphere:

Metasphere is a global industry brand, synonymous with telemetry excellence to help our customers prevent leaks and spills for a cleaner, greener world. As a wastewater application specialist business, we provide monitoring solutions to the global utility industry with installations in more than 25 major utilities, government agencies and system integrators. We liaise with all sectors of the industry, from major utility companies to environmental and regulatory bodies. With operations in the UK and Australia, our friendly expert team is always ready to help with your telemetry and monitoring needs, whether relating to water, wastewater, environment or gas. For more information, please visit https://www.metasphere.co.uk/.

Contacts

