LTIMindtree Expands Presence in Houston, TX

New facility fosters innovation and promotes close collaboration with local clients

HOUSTON & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTIM #AI—LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, announced that it has expanded its presence in the United States with the inauguration of its new facility in Houston, TX.









The 6,500-square-foot facility will serve as a major hub for innovation with LTIMindtree’s Houston-based clients. It is intended to foster stronger collaboration with the energy and oil & gas companies that leverage LTIMindtree’s technology solutions and services to grow their businesses. By strengthening its presence in the region, LTIMindtree is furthering its vision of becoming a long-term part of the Houston community as well as a partner of choice to help companies transform into intelligent enterprises.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on November 12, 2024, featured representatives from LTIMindtree as well as several key figures within the Houston area, including Brad Mushinski, Director of Constituent Services, Houston City Council District G attending on behalf of Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman and D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India, Houston.

“We are excited to establish deeper roots in the vibrant community of Houston. The area is one of the fastest growing technology hubs with an excellent talent pool and a strategic location that enables us to serve clients across industries. We are committed to a long-term association and look forward to growing with the community in times to come,” said Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree.

Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman, Houston City Council District G, said, “I congratulate LTIMindtree on the opening of their new Houston facility in the heart of District G. In addition to being the epicenter of the U.S. oil and gas industry, Houston has become a thriving hub for digital technology talent. LTIMindtree’s expanding presence is yet another indication of Houston’s bright future as a center for technology innovation.”

Located alongside other leading technology providers in the Northwest Houston region, the facility will be used to develop AI, digital transformation, environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions. The company will also host joint innovation workshops and design thinking sessions here. The facility will also serve as a training site to upskill the company’s as well as client’s talent on next-generation technologies and solutions.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 84,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com

Contacts

Media Contact: Shambhavi Revandkar | Global Media Relations | shambhavi.revandkar@ltimindtree.com