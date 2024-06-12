LTIMindtree and SNP Launch MELD®: Collaborative Services Platform for Acquisitions & Divestitures Programs for SAP Customers

WARREN, N.J. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTIM #Acquisitions—LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, in collaboration with SNP, a world-leading provider of software for managing complex digital data transformation processes, has launched its latest platform ‘MELD’ for accelerated and reliable realisation of mergers, acquisitions and divestitures that accelerates data integrations and process harmonizations for customers.





Enterprises embarking on these initiatives have a need for fast, lean, cost-effective solutions tailored to address landscape consolidations, business process integrations & technology requirements in carve out and merger scenarios that ensure seamless data management and zero business disruption. MELD addresses these requirements and incorporates a built-in framework for innovative data discovery and management and an accelerated cost-effective implementation, thus enabling enterprises to maximize business value with zero disruption for operations.

Vineet Moroney, SVP and Global Head of Enterprise Applications, LTIMindtree, said, “Our experience and learnings of deploying SAP have helped us to develop the MELD platform in collaboration with SNP, through which we will be able to provide accelerated discovery, reliable data management, enhanced testing, and de-risked deployment. This platform helps organizations to avoid redundancies and minimizes the changes with the desired result of maximum adoption and faster time-to-value to achieve business outcomes.”

Camilla Dahlen, President, and Managing Director, SNP North America, said, “We are thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree in the M&A and divestiture space where we specialize in the separation and migration of data for the businesses being acquired or spun off. Drawing upon our software automation platform CrystalBridge® and our experience of over 1300+ projects across 29 industries, SNP is dedicated to delivering a faster, cost-effective data approach that minimizes disruption and allows companies to quickly improve business performance, drive growth and profitability.”

This integrated platform from LTIMindtree, and SNP will be a powerful enabler for customers in manufacturing, Consumer Products, Technology & Services and Energy & Utilities segments undergoing acquisitions and divestitures. The platform provides a comprehensive suite of solutions for SAP projects in an M&A context to de-risk and accelerate the journey to the target architecture.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 81,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

About SNP

SNP (ticker: SHF.DE) helps companies worldwide to unlock the full potential of their data and shape their own tailored journey towards a digital future. SNP’s Data Excellence Platform CrystalBridge and the BLUEFIELD approach have set a comprehensive industry standard for restructuring and modernizing SAP systems faster and more securely while harnessing data-driven innovations in the cloud.

The company works with around 3,000 customers of all sizes and in all industries worldwide, including 20 of the DAX 40 and 103 of the Fortune 500. The SNP Group has over 1,400 employees worldwide at 35 locations in 15 countries. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and generated revenues of EUR 203.4 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

More information is available at www.snpgroup.com.

