LTIMindtree Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization

EDISON, N.J. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTIM #GuidewirePartnerConnect—LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Testing Standards specialization.

LTIMindtree is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in North America and India. By recognizing its enterprise test solutions through the specialization, LTIMindtree will offer a winning edge to global insurance companies in their transformation journey using the Guidewire platform.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region or globally in the case of the Testing Standards specialization. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

“We congratulate LTIMindtree on achieving their most recent Testing Standards specialization within our PartnerConnect Consulting program. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers,” said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire Software.

David Althoff, Chief Business Officer, Insurance, LTIMindtree, said, “LTIMindtree is excited to make continuous progress on building Guidewire capabilities. Our understanding of the insurance domain, experience with core admin platform transformation projects, and specializations in Guidewire Products will empower us to help insurers accelerate their transformation programs efficiently and predictably.”

Please find more information about Guidewire specializations on the Guidewire website here.

About LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by nearly 90,000 talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree — a Larsen & Toubro Group company — combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit www.ltimindtree.com.

For more information on our insurance and Guidewire Services, please visit: https://www.ltimindtree.com/industries/insurance/core-systems-modernization/guidewire/

