L&T Technology Services Accelerates Generative AI Adoption

– 1,000 LTTS engineers to hone their skills in gen AI over the next 3 years through training on NVIDIA technologies

BENGALURU, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LTTS #AIAdoption–In a significant move aimed at fostering global AI adoption, L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a leading player in digital engineering and R&D services, plans to deliver scalable AI solutions to enterprises around the globe. LTTS is attending the NVIDIA GTC global AI conference, running March 18-21, to engage with customers.





LTTS is committed to upskilling 1,000 engineers over the coming three years on NVIDIA software, such as NVIDIA AI Enterprise, the most efficient and reliable runtime for generative AI, which includes NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM and more.

NVIDIA NeMo is an end-to-end platform for developing custom generative AI, including tools and microservices for customization, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), data curation, model evaluation, and more. Part of this platform, NVIDIA NeMo Retriever is a set of microservices that enable accelerated RAG to boost the precision and reliability of generative AI models by integrating data from external sources.

The LTTS training initiative is aimed at building a formidable pool of AI specialists and practitioners. Furthermore, LTTS will implement AI solutions across various sectors, including manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare.

LTTS intends to enhance customer interaction and engagement through natural language processing and speech recognition, streamlining production processes and quality control using computer vision and machine learning, and improving diagnostic and treatment outcomes through medical image analysis and natural language generation.

“Training our associates on NVIDIA software will allow our engineers to deliver innovative, scalable generative AI solutions across the entire industry. We aspire to solve real-world challenges and create significant value for our global customers,” said Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services Limited.

“Nvidia is proud to partner with LTTS, a leading provider of AI solutions for various industries, to accelerate the adoption and impact of AI in enterprises worldwide. By leveraging our technologies, such as NeMo and RAG, LTTS will be able to enhance its AI capabilities and offerings, and provide its customers and partners with faster, smarter, and more reliable AI solutions. We look forward to working with LTTS to drive the AI revolution across various industry verticals,” said Shanker Trivedi, Senior Vice President of NVIDIA’s Sales organization.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 23,200 employees spread across 22 global design centers, 28 global sales offices and 105 innovation labs as of December 31, 2023. For more information, please visit https://www.LTTS.com/.

