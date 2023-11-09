Home Business Wire LSI Industries to Attend the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
LSI Industries to Attend the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LSI Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James Clark and Chief Financial Officer James Galeese will attend the 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference at the Sheraton Times Square Hotel in New York City on Thursday, November 16, 2023.


In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

ABOUT LSI INDUSTRIES

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The Company’s American-made products, which include lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,600 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI is dedicated to providing top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT
Noel Ryan, IRC

720.778.2415

LYTS@vallumadvisors.com

