LRN Unveils Enhanced Catalyst Reveal for Next-Gen Ethics & Compliance Program Insights

The enhanced solution empowers compliance leaders with insights to optimize program effectiveness and prove ROI

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LRN Corporation, a global leader in ethics and compliance (E&C) solutions, today announced the relaunch of its Catalyst Reveal solution, which will be available in March. With a refined, intuitive interface and insights-first analytics, Catalyst Reveal simplifies dynamic data exploration for E&C leaders and provides organizations with real-time, actionable insights to manage risk and measure, improve, and demonstrate the impact of compliance programs.

Developed with collaborative feedback from LRN’s community of leading E&C executives, Catalyst Reveal addresses critical gaps in existing analytics solutions. Compliance teams today face pressure to prove program effectiveness and impact, anticipate emerging risks, and streamline reporting for leadership and regulators. Catalyst Reveal was strategically designed to tackle these challenges, providing a seamless, insights-first experience tailored to the unique workflows of compliance professionals.

"We dedicated significant time to working closely with compliance executives to understand their evolving needs and the gaps in existing analytics solutions,” said Kevin Michielsen, CEO of LRN Corporation. “Catalyst Reveal is the only insights-first analytics solution, purpose-built for managing compliance programs. The latest innovations reflect our deep commitment to advancements in analytics technology, designed to deliver unparalleled visibility into program performance, the impact of ethical culture on organizations, and simplify risk monitoring for E&C leaders.”

New features of the Catalyst Reveal solution include:

Refined User Experience : A sleek, restructured interface enhances usability and ensures key insights stand out instantly through dynamic visualizations and pre-built alerts. Users can now monitor a broader range of metrics in real time, tracking emerging risks before they escalate.

: A sleek, restructured interface enhances usability and ensures key insights stand out instantly through dynamic visualizations and pre-built alerts. Users can now monitor a broader range of metrics in real time, tracking emerging risks before they escalate. Historical Trend Tracking : Moves beyond single-point-in-time analysis by monitoring key compliance metrics over time, uncovering valuable perspectives into program effectiveness and ROI. Receive ready-to-use E&C reports with analysis performed on the back end—no clicks required.

: Moves beyond single-point-in-time analysis by monitoring key compliance metrics over time, uncovering valuable perspectives into program effectiveness and ROI. Receive ready-to-use E&C reports with analysis performed on the back end—no clicks required. Tailored Insights : Industry-standard business analysis techniques are automated to deliver personalized findings aligned with an organization’s unique needs. With Catalyst Reveal, organizations can access insights across 200+ data points. Users can integrate their Human Resource Information System (HRIS) data, allowing for customized analysis of key E&C trends.

: Industry-standard business analysis techniques are automated to deliver personalized findings aligned with an organization’s unique needs. With Catalyst Reveal, organizations can access insights across 200+ data points. Users can integrate their Human Resource Information System (HRIS) data, allowing for customized analysis of key E&C trends. Benchmarking and Comparisons : Catalyst Reveal incorporates LRN’s extensive dataset and external industry benchmarks. The platform can track over 40 KPIs simultaneously, delivering actionable recommendations based on best practices and allowing organizations to compare their performance against industry peers.

: Catalyst Reveal incorporates LRN’s extensive dataset and external industry benchmarks. The platform can track over 40 KPIs simultaneously, delivering actionable recommendations based on best practices and allowing organizations to compare their performance against industry peers. Real-time alerts : With configurable alerts for 47+ metrics, KPIs, and data points, compliance teams can proactively monitor critical program areas and receive notifications for anomalies.

: With configurable alerts for 47+ metrics, KPIs, and data points, compliance teams can proactively monitor critical program areas and receive notifications for anomalies. Seamless Data Exports: Export any view or dashboard instantly into PowerPoint, Image, PDF, or raw data formats, making sharing reports effortless.

"We are introducing advanced technology that leverages AI-driven insights and data-science methodologies to redefine how E&C professionals engage with data,” said Justin Garten, Senior Director of AI and Data Science at LRN. “By focusing on developing capabilities that make data drill-downs, correlations, and benchmarking more accessible, we’ve created a best-in-class solution for proactively managing E&C programs globally.”

The enhanced Catalyst Reveal reflects LRN’s commitment to helping organizations build stronger, more effective E&C programs. Catalyst Reveal utilizes the latest innovations in analytics, ensuring compliance leaders have the right insights at the right time – elevating compliance, mitigating risk, and fostering stronger ethical workplace cultures.

The new capabilities in Catalyst Reveal will be available March 2025. To see how LRN’s innovations are changing the landscape of E&C program management, visit lrn.com.

About LRN Corporation

LRN is the world's largest dedicated ethics and compliance company, educating and helping more than 30 million people each year worldwide navigate complex legal and regulatory environments and foster ethical cultures. As one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies, LRN's growth and impact underscore our commitment to excellence and innovation in the advancement of ethical business practices. Our combination of practical analytics and software solutions, education, and strategic advisement helps companies translate their values into concrete practices and leadership behaviors that create sustainable, competitive advantage. LRN is the trusted long-term partner to more than 2700 organizations, including some of the most respected and successful businesses in the world.

Bob Spoerl

LRN@bearicebox.com

