LRN Corporation Wins Four Awards for Excellence in Learning Management Technology and Measurement

LRN has been recognized in the 2023 Brandon Hall Group Technology Awards with three Gold award wins and one Silver award win

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LRN Corporation, the leader in ethics and compliance solutions that enable organizations to inspire principled performance, has won four Brandon Hall Group Technology Awards for its innovative learning management and measurement tools. LRN was also recognized as one of the companies that won the most awards at this year’s ceremony, which is dedicated to recognizing the world’s best solution providers offering technologies for learning, talent management and acquisition, HR, workforce management and sales enablement.





LRN has been recognized for several market-leading tools within its proprietary LRN Catalyst offering, an ethics and compliance management platform built specifically for ethics and compliance owners to simplify management, drive awareness, and centralize program access.

Three Gold award wins:

Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training (for Catalyst Reach)

Best Advance in Education Delivered Through Technology (for Catalyst Console)

Best Advance in Content Management Technology (for Catalyst Design)

One Silver award win:

Best Advance in Learning Management Measurement (for Catalyst Reveal)

The Brandon Hall Technology Awards are assessed on a variety of criteria, including innovation, design and creativity and measurable benefits. This year’s judging panel comprised software engineers and developers, security consultants, product managers, and senior leaders at some of the world’s biggest technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, and Salesforce.

Technology Award winners were announced during a live webinar hosted by the Brandon Hall Group on December 7. The full list of winners is available on the Brandon Hall Group website.

About LRN Corporation

LRN’s mission and purpose is to inspire principled performance and help people around the world do the right thing. Since 1994, LRN has worked to propel organizations forward with the partnership, knowledge, and tools to build ethical culture. Learn more at https://lrn.com and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

