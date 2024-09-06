LPGA and Hero Digital Launch Redesigned LPGA.com, Enhancing Fan Experience and Athlete Exposure

New Website Offers Triple the Statistics, Personalized Engagement Features and Enhanced Athlete-Centric Content

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Hero Digital, an award-winning customer experience transformation company, have unveiled the redesigned LPGA.com. As the global leader in women’s golf, the LPGA’s new digital platform aims to engage a growing fanbase while amplifying exposure opportunities for the Association’s athletes.





The revamped LPGA.com, developed in partnership with Hero Digital, now offers fans a premier destination for experiencing “must-watch golf,” delivering enhanced value to the Association’s partners and showcasing the skill of top female golfers. This initiative builds upon recent partnerships with SeatGeek and Legends, aimed at expanding exposure and enriching the fan experience. Furthermore, the LPGA has invested in its content team and placed greater emphasis on content creation, better showcasing its athletes to current fans while expanding its reach to new audiences, thereby enhancing the visibility of the Tour’s athletes and the overall brand of the Association.

In addition to these enhancements, the new site features three times the amount of player and tournament statistics, giving fans deeper insights into the performances of their favorite athletes. The new LPGA.com also allows fans to immerse themselves in the Tour by:

Putting LPGA Tour athletes at the center of the brand through personal stories and the ability to follow fans’ favorite athletes with ease

Building a foundation for long-term personalization through the introduction of individual fan accounts

Introducing easily accessible real-time leaderboards to follow tournament progress

Partnered with WSC to deliver AI-tailored sports video content highlighting key tournament moments

Aligned with the LPGA’s multi-phase, multi-year partnership with Next League supporting the LPGA’s digital transformation, the revamped website will help further elevate the experience the Association can offer to its fans. Next League’s global team of strategists and technologists provided strategic counsel throughout the project.

“This new website is a huge step forward for the LPGA as it is another step toward providing our world-class athletes even greater exposure and providing our fans with an elevated and dynamic opportunity to further immerse themselves into the LPGA,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan. “We knew that together with Hero Digital we could develop a new platform that our players, partners and fans will love and that will help us continue to grow.”

People engage with women’s golf through multiple digital channels. From television to mobile apps, the digital experience must feel seamless. The LPGA partnered with Hero Digital to define, design and develop the new LPGA.com. Together, they aimed to elevate the LPGA through meaningful digital experiences.

“We’re very proud to continue to partner with the LPGA to build platforms that inspire and empower women and girls and engage the Association’s fans around the world,” said Jay Dettling, CEO of Hero Digital. “A great digital experience gives fans the chance to feel like they’re part of the action, follow their favorite athlete, get real-time footage of the highlights using AI, and so much more. Everything we love about partnering with the LPGA — from building a great digital product to designing stunning experiences — is showcased in our work with them.”

To realize the LPGA’s goals, Hero Digital worked to modernize the LPGA’s tech stack by building on top of Sitecore with a headless architecture, allowing for more customizations with the front-end design, with fewer constraints. Looking ahead, LPGA and Hero Digital remain focused on launching a new fan-focused mobile app at the start of the 2025 LPGA Tour season.

About Hero Digital

Hero Digital is the leading, independent digital agency designed to solve the hardest problems of the Fortune 1000. Through a holistic mix of strategy, creative, marketing, technology, and data, we shape growth and create value for many of the world’s leading brands. Hero’s expert problem solvers help companies like Zoom, Comcast, U.S. Bank, Nagase, Cedars-Sinai, and UNC Health create a future where every customer interaction creates delight, builds trust, and fosters loyalty.

About the LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent more than 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, the LPGA Professionals, and a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which provides best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming, and its LPGA Amateurs division, which offers its members playing and learning opportunities around the world. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.

