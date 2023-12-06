Loyola University Maryland, a Jesuit University, Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform Following Rigorous RFP Evaluation

Home Business Wire Loyola University Maryland, a Jesuit University, Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform...
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loyola University Maryland, a Catholic, Jesuit comprehensive university in Baltimore, Maryland, selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to help increase the accessibility of course content for its more than 5,000 students. YuJa Panorama was selected following a rigorous RFP evaluation and selection process.


University officials were seeking a solution to help detect and remediate accessibility concerns, as well as one that provides accessible course design tools and offers robust user training. YuJa Panorama provides an accessible design toolset that enables instructors and course designers to create accessible content from the start. In addition, the Platform automatically generates accessible versions of documents, auto-captions video content, and provides users with customized website accessibility options they can apply to any webpage. YuJa Panorama integrates directly with Moodle, the institution’s learning management system.

“Not only does YuJa Panorama provide everything an institution needs to identify and remediate accessibility issues in course content, but YuJa provides unlimited free training and total user support,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “University of Loyola Maryland is committed to equity and inclusion, and YuJa Panorama will help it continue to meet the diverse needs of its students.”

ABOUT LOYOLA UNIVERSITY MARYLAND

A Catholic, Jesuit comprehensive university in Baltimore, Maryland, Loyola University Maryland is committed to the ideals of liberal education and the development of the whole person, a university dedicated to inspiring its students to learn, lead and serve in a diverse and changing world. This mission is embraced through an undergraduate curriculum, rooted in the Jesuit tradition of the liberal arts, which prepares students for success in wide-ranging professional pursuits and graduate studies. Loyola’s undergraduate experience is complemented by its graduate programs, the region’s leaders in professional education.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson

1-888-257-2278

