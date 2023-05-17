Loyal Wins Best Patient Registration and Scheduling Solution Award in 7th Annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Loyal’s Digital Health Platform Empowers Health Systems to Deliver a Connected and Seamless Experience for Patients

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loyal, the preferred digital health platform for the nation’s leading health systems and hospitals, announced today that its healthcare consumer experience platform has been selected as winner of the “Best Patient Registration and Scheduling Solution” award in the 7th annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards. This program is conducted by MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market.

Loyal’s digital health, enterprise-level platform offers a wide range of integrated omnichannel engagement tools to health systems for improved patient experiences. Loyal’s platform offers conversational consumer engagement solutions that utilize industry-leading data integration and workflow tools, machine learning and natural language processing to guide patients as they research, schedule, prepare for, and follow up on their care. The end result is an omnichannel experience, resulting in higher patient satisfaction, higher appointment volumes, reduced no-shows, and healthier communities.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from MedTech for our digital health platform,” said Chad Mallory, CEO of Loyal. “Since Loyal’s inception, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver best-in-class solutions and experiences to keep health systems, providers and patients connected across their care journeys.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

