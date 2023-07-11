Low-Voltage Hall Latches from Diodes Incorporated Enable High-Sensitivity Sensing in Industrial and Automotive Motor Control Applications

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today releases a series of automotive-compliant, low-voltage, high-sensitivity Hall-effect latches. Devices in the AH171xQ series are designed for brushless DC (BLDC) motor commutation speed measurement, angular or linear encoders, and position sensors in demanding automotive and industrial applications.





Device options in this series offer a choice of three high-sensitivity B OP and B RP settings (+/-7Gauss, +/-18Gauss, and +/-50Gauss) with tight operating windows to provide accurate and reliable switching points. These latches have a fast 30kHz sensing bandwidth to support higher rotational speed-sensing, while their high levels of protection against electrostatic discharge (ESD), 8kV human body model (HBM), and 2kV charge device model (CDM) ensure robust operation.

These AEC-Q100 Grade 0 qualified latches, which feature a chopper-stabilized architecture and an internal regulator with temperature compensation, have been optimized to operate reliably across the 2.4V to 5.5V supply range and the entire -40 to +150°C temperature range. They are manufactured in IATF 16949 certified facilities and support PPAP documentation.

The AH171xQ series latches are available in SOT23 packages at $0.15 in 1,000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information visit www.diodes.com.

